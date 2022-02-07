You can install all themes at once:
npm install --save sweetalert2 @sweetalert2/themes
Or just a single theme
@sweetalert2/theme-<theme_name>, e.g.
npm install --save sweetalert2 @sweetalert2/theme-dark
Or grab them both from jsdelivr CDN, for example:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sweetalert2/theme-dark@5/dark.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sweetalert2@11/dist/sweetalert2.min.js"></script>
With CSS:
<!-- Include a required theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="@sweetalert2/themes/dark/dark.css">
<script src="sweetalert2/dist/sweetalert2.min.js"></script>
With SASS:
your-app.js:
import Swal from 'sweetalert2/dist/sweetalert2.js'
your-app.scss:
@import 'sweetalert2/themes/dark/dark.scss';
If you would like to contribute enhancements or fixes, please do the following:
Fork the
sweetalert2-themes repository and clone it locally.
When in the
sweetalert2-themes directory, run
npm install or
yarn install to install dependencies.
To begin active development, run
npm start or
yarn start. If you want to start with a specific theme preselected, use:
npm run start -- --theme <theme-name> or
yarn start --theme <theme-name>
Or, if you want to quickly start a new theme, run
npm run create-new-theme my-awesome-theme. This will automatically start the server after creating the theme's default files. If you interrupt the server and want to restart it, use
npm run start -- --theme <theme-name> or
yarn start --theme <theme-name>
