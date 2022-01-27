openbase logo
@swc/register

by swc-project
0.1.7 (see all)

Super fast alternative for babel-register

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@swc/register

One of the ways you can use swc is through the require hook. The require hook will bind itself to node's require and automatically compile files on the fly.

Install

npm i -D @swc/core @swc/register

or

yarn add --dev @swc/core @swc/register

Usage

require("@swc/register");

All subsequent files required by node will be transformed by swc. You can also call @swc/register directly from command line.

swc-node <filename>
node -r '@swc/register' <filename>

 

@swc/register is primarily distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See COPYRIGHT for details.

