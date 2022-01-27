One of the ways you can use swc is through the require hook. The require hook will bind itself to node's require and automatically compile files on the fly.
npm i -D @swc/core @swc/register
or
yarn add --dev @swc/core @swc/register
require("@swc/register");
All subsequent files required by node will be transformed by swc. You can also call @swc/register directly from command line.
swc-node <filename>
node -r '@swc/register' <filename>
@swc/register is primarily distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See COPYRIGHT for details.