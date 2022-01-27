One of the ways you can use swc is through the require hook. The require hook will bind itself to node's require and automatically compile files on the fly.

Install

npm i -D @swc/core @swc/register

or

yarn add --dev @swc/core @swc/register

Usage

require( "@swc/register" );

All subsequent files required by node will be transformed by swc. You can also call @swc/register directly from command line.

swc-node <filename> node -r '@swc/register' <filename>

@swc/register is primarily distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See COPYRIGHT for details.