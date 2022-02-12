Make the web (development) faster.
SWC (stands for
Speedy Web Compiler) is a super-fast TypeScript / JavaScript compiler written in Rust. It's a library for Rust and JavaScript at the same time. If you are using SWC from Rust, see rustdoc and for most users, your entry point for using the library will be parser.
If you are using SWC from JavaScript, please refer to docs on the website.
Check out the documentation in the website.
Please see comparison with babel.
Please see benchmark results on the website.
SWC is a community-driven project, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. If you'd like to help support the future of the project, please consider:
See CONTRIBUTING.md. You may also find the architecture documentation useful (ARCHITECTURE.md).
SWC is primarily distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0).
See LICENSE-APACHE and LICENSE-MIT for details.