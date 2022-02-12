openbase logo
@swc/core-linux-arm64-musl

by swc-project
1.2.119 (see all)

Rust-based platform for the Web

SWC (stands for Speedy Web Compiler) is a super-fast TypeScript / JavaScript compiler written in Rust. It's a library for Rust and JavaScript at the same time. If you are using SWC from Rust, see rustdoc and for most users, your entry point for using the library will be parser.

If you are using SWC from JavaScript, please refer to docs on the website.

Features

Performance

Supporting swc

SWC is a community-driven project, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. If you'd like to help support the future of the project, please consider:

SWC is primarily distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0).

See LICENSE-APACHE and LICENSE-MIT for details.

