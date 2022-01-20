🚀 Help me to become a full-time open-source developer by sponsoring me on Github

Fast TypeScript/JavaScript transformer without node-gyp and postinstall script.

Support matrix

node10 node12 node14 node16 Windows x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows x32 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Windows arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ macOS arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux x64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm gnueabihf ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 gnu ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Linux arm64 musl ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android arm64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FreeBSD x64 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Fastest TypeScript transformer.

Detail: @swc-node/core

Benchmark

transform RxJS AjaxObservable.ts to ES2015 & CommonJS JavaScript . Benchmark code: bench

Hardware info:

Model Name: MacBook Pro Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,1 Processor Name: 6 -Core Intel Core i7 Processor Speed: 2.6 GHz Number of Processors: 1 Total Number of Cores: 6 L2 Cache (per Core): 256 KB L3 Cache: 12 MB Hyper-Threading Technology: Enabled Memory: 16 GB

transformSync

esbuild x 510 ops/sec ±1.28% (88 runs sampled) @swc-node/core x 438 ops/sec ±1.00% (88 runs sampled) typescript x 28.83 ops/sec ±10.20% (52 runs sampled) babel x 24.21 ops/sec ±10.66% (46 runs sampled) Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts benchmark bench suite: Fastest is esbuild

transform parallel

UV_THREADPOOL_SIZE=11 yarn bench

@swc-node/core x 1,253 ops/sec ±0.90% (75 runs sampled) esbuild x 914 ops/sec ±1.31% (77 runs sampled) Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts parallel benchmark bench suite: Fastest is @swc-node/core

yarn bench

@swc-node/core x 1,123 ops/sec ±0.95% (77 runs sampled) esbuild x 847 ops/sec ±3.74% (71 runs sampled) Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts parallel benchmark bench suite: Fastest is @swc-node/core

Fastest jest TypeScript transformer.

Detail: @swc-node/jest

Performance glance

Testing in pure TypeScript project, compile target is ES2018 . Running with npx jest --no-cache , ts-jest was configured with isolatedModules: true

Test Suites: 49 passed, 49 total Tests: 254 passed, 254 total Snapshots: 53 passed, 53 total Time: 54.631 s Ran all test suites. ✨ Done in 62. 71s.

Test Suites: 49 passed, 49 total Tests: 254 passed, 254 total Snapshots: 53 passed, 53 total Time: 10.511 s Ran all test suites. ✨ Done in 14. 34s.

Faster ts-node/register/transpile-only alternative.

Detail: @swc-node/register

Development

Install dependencies

pnpm latest

Build and test