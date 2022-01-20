openbase logo
@swc-node/core-linux

by LongYinan
0.7.6 (see all)

Faster ts-node without typecheck

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

181

GitHub Stars

834

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

swc-node

🚀 Help me to become a full-time open-source developer by sponsoring me on Github

Fast TypeScript/JavaScript transformer without node-gyp and postinstall script.

Support matrix

node10node12node14node16
Windows x64
Windows x32
Windows arm64
macOS x64
macOS arm64
Linux x64 gnu
Linux x64 musl
Linux arm gnueabihf
Linux arm64 gnu
Linux arm64 musl
Android arm64
FreeBSD x64

@swc-node/core

Fastest TypeScript transformer.

Detail: @swc-node/core

Benchmark

transform RxJS AjaxObservable.ts to ES2015 & CommonJS JavaScript. Benchmark code: bench

Hardware info:

Model Name: MacBook Pro
Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,1
Processor Name: 6-Core Intel Core i7
Processor Speed: 2.6 GHz
Number of Processors: 1
Total Number of Cores: 6
L2 Cache (per Core): 256 KB
L3 Cache: 12 MB
Hyper-Threading Technology: Enabled
Memory: 16 GB

transformSync

esbuild x 510 ops/sec ±1.28% (88 runs sampled)
@swc-node/core x 438 ops/sec ±1.00% (88 runs sampled)
typescript x 28.83 ops/sec ±10.20% (52 runs sampled)
babel x 24.21 ops/sec ±10.66% (46 runs sampled)
Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts benchmark bench suite: Fastest is esbuild

transform parallel

UV_THREADPOOL_SIZE=11 yarn bench

@swc-node/core x 1,253 ops/sec ±0.90% (75 runs sampled)
esbuild x 914 ops/sec ±1.31% (77 runs sampled)
Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts parallel benchmark bench suite: Fastest is @swc-node/core

yarn bench

@swc-node/core x 1,123 ops/sec ±0.95% (77 runs sampled)
esbuild x 847 ops/sec ±3.74% (71 runs sampled)
Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts parallel benchmark bench suite: Fastest is @swc-node/core

@swc-node/jest

Fastest jest TypeScript transformer.

Detail: @swc-node/jest

Performance glance

Testing in pure TypeScript project, compile target is ES2018. Running with npx jest --no-cache, ts-jest was configured with isolatedModules: true

ts-jest

Test Suites: 49 passed, 49 total
Tests:       254 passed, 254 total
Snapshots:   53 passed, 53 total
Time:        54.631 s
Ran all test suites.
  Done in 62.71s.

@swc-node/jest

Test Suites: 49 passed, 49 total
Tests:       254 passed, 254 total
Snapshots:   53 passed, 53 total
Time:        10.511 s
Ran all test suites.
  Done in 14.34s.

@swc-node/register

Faster ts-node/register/transpile-only alternative.

Detail: @swc-node/register

Development

Install dependencies

  • pnpm latest

Build and test

  • pnpm install
  • pnpm test

Sponsors

sponsors

