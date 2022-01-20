swc-node
Fast
TypeScript/JavaScript transformer without
node-gyp and postinstall script.
|node10
|node12
|node14
|node16
|Windows x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows x32
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Windows arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|macOS arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux x64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm gnueabihf
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm64 gnu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Linux arm64 musl
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Android arm64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FreeBSD x64
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Fastest
TypeScript transformer.
Detail: @swc-node/core
transform RxJS
AjaxObservable.tsto ES2015 & CommonJS
JavaScript. Benchmark code: bench
Hardware info:
Model Name: MacBook Pro
Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,1
Processor Name: 6-Core Intel Core i7
Processor Speed: 2.6 GHz
Number of Processors: 1
Total Number of Cores: 6
L2 Cache (per Core): 256 KB
L3 Cache: 12 MB
Hyper-Threading Technology: Enabled
Memory: 16 GB
transformSync
esbuild x 510 ops/sec ±1.28% (88 runs sampled)
@swc-node/core x 438 ops/sec ±1.00% (88 runs sampled)
typescript x 28.83 ops/sec ±10.20% (52 runs sampled)
babel x 24.21 ops/sec ±10.66% (46 runs sampled)
Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts benchmark bench suite: Fastest is esbuild
transform parallel
UV_THREADPOOL_SIZE=11 yarn bench
@swc-node/core x 1,253 ops/sec ±0.90% (75 runs sampled)
esbuild x 914 ops/sec ±1.31% (77 runs sampled)
Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts parallel benchmark bench suite: Fastest is @swc-node/core
yarn bench
@swc-node/core x 1,123 ops/sec ±0.95% (77 runs sampled)
esbuild x 847 ops/sec ±3.74% (71 runs sampled)
Transform rxjs/AjaxObservable.ts parallel benchmark bench suite: Fastest is @swc-node/core
Fastest jest
TypeScript transformer.
Detail: @swc-node/jest
Testing in pure
TypeScriptproject, compile target is
ES2018. Running with
npx jest --no-cache,
ts-jestwas configured with
isolatedModules: true
Test Suites: 49 passed, 49 total
Tests: 254 passed, 254 total
Snapshots: 53 passed, 53 total
Time: 54.631 s
Ran all test suites.
✨ Done in 62.71s.
Test Suites: 49 passed, 49 total
Tests: 254 passed, 254 total
Snapshots: 53 passed, 53 total
Time: 10.511 s
Ran all test suites.
✨ Done in 14.34s.
Faster
ts-node/register/transpile-only alternative.
Detail: @swc-node/register
pnpm latest
pnpm install
pnpm test