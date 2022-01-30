openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bps

@svgr/babel-plugin-svg-dynamic-title

by Greg Bergé
6.0.0 (see all)

Transform SVGs into React components 🦁

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8M

GitHub Stars

8.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

93

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svgr

Transform SVGs into React components 🦁

License Donate npm package npm downloads CI Code Coverage

Try it out online!

Watch the talk at React Europe

SVGR is an universal tool to transform SVG into React components.

SVGR takes a raw SVG and transforms it into a ready-to-use React component.

Docs

See the documentation at react-svgr.com for more information about using svgr!

Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:

Example

Take a SVG:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<svg
  width="48px"
  height="1px"
  viewBox="0 0 48 1"
  version="1.1"
  xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
  xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"
>
  <!-- Generator: Sketch 46.2 (44496) - http://www.bohemiancoding.com/sketch -->
  <title>Rectangle 5</title>
  <desc>Created with Sketch.</desc>
  <defs></defs>
  <g id="Page-1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">
    <g
      id="19-Separator"
      transform="translate(-129.000000, -156.000000)"
      fill="#063855"
    >
      <g id="Controls/Settings" transform="translate(80.000000, 0.000000)">
        <g id="Content" transform="translate(0.000000, 64.000000)">
          <g id="Group" transform="translate(24.000000, 56.000000)">
            <g id="Group-2">
              <rect id="Rectangle-5" x="25" y="36" width="48" height="1"></rect>
            </g>
          </g>
        </g>
      </g>
    </g>
  </g>
</svg>

Run SVGR

npx @svgr/cli --icon --replace-attr-values "#063855=currentColor" -- icon.svg

Get an optimized React component

import * as React from 'react'

const SvgComponent = (props) => (
  <svg width="1em" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 48 1" {...props}>
    <path d="M0 0h48v1H0z" fill="currentColor" fillRule="evenodd" />
  </svg>
)

export default SvgComponent

Supporting SVGR

SVGR is a MIT-licensed open source project. It's an independent project with ongoing development made possible thanks to the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider:

Learn more about supporting SVGR.

Contributing

Check out the contributing guidelines

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017-present Greg Bergé.

See LICENSE for more information.

Acknowledgements

This project has been popularized by Christopher Chedeau and it has been included in create-react-app thanks to Dan Abramov. We would like to thanks Sven Sauleau for his help and its intuition.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial