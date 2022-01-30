@svgr/babel-plugin-replace-jsx-attribute-value

Transform SVGs into React components 🦁

Try it out online!

Watch the talk at React Europe

SVGR is an universal tool to transform SVG into React components.

SVGR takes a raw SVG and transforms it into a ready-to-use React component.

See the documentation at react-svgr.com for more information about using svgr !

Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:

Example

Take a SVG:

< svg width = "48px" height = "1px" viewBox = "0 0 48 1" version = "1.1" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" > < title > Rectangle 5 </ title > < desc > Created with Sketch. </ desc > < defs > </ defs > < g id = "Page-1" stroke = "none" stroke-width = "1" fill = "none" fill-rule = "evenodd" > < g id = "19-Separator" transform = "translate(-129.000000, -156.000000)" fill = "#063855" > < g id = "Controls/Settings" transform = "translate(80.000000, 0.000000)" > < g id = "Content" transform = "translate(0.000000, 64.000000)" > < g id = "Group" transform = "translate(24.000000, 56.000000)" > < g id = "Group-2" > < rect id = "Rectangle-5" x = "25" y = "36" width = "48" height = "1" > </ rect > </ g > </ g > </ g > </ g > </ g > </ g > </ svg >

Run SVGR

npx @svgr/cli --icon --replace-attr-values "#063855=currentColor" -- icon.svg

Get an optimized React component

import * as React from 'react' const SvgComponent = ( props ) => ( < svg width = "1em" height = "1em" viewBox = "0 0 48 1" { ...props }> < path d = "M0 0h48v1H0z" fill = "currentColor" fillRule = "evenodd" /> </ svg > ) export default SvgComponent

Supporting SVGR

SVGR is a MIT-licensed open source project. It's an independent project with ongoing development made possible thanks to the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider:

Learn more about supporting SVGR.

Contributing

Check out the contributing guidelines

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017-present Greg Bergé.

See LICENSE for more information.

Acknowledgements

This project has been popularized by Christopher Chedeau and it has been included in create-react-app thanks to Dan Abramov. We would like to thanks Sven Sauleau for his help and its intuition.