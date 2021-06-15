The svgmoji sprites for the twemoji library provided by Twitter.

Installation

yarn add @svgmoji/twemoji pnpm add @svgmoji/twemoji npm install @svgmoji/twemoji

Usage

The following code creates an image with a src applied from the cdn. The first it is used it loads the sprite of all the emojis.

import { Twemoji } from '@svgmoji/twemoji' ; import data from 'svgmoji/emoji.json' ; const twemoji = new Twemoji({ data, type : 'all' }); const image = document .createElement( 'img' ); image.src = twemoji.url( '❤️' ); document .body.append(image);

html