The svgmoji sprites for the openmoji library.

Installation

yarn add @svgmoji/openmoji pnpm add @svgmoji/openmoji npm install @svgmoji/openmoji

Usage

The following code creates an image with a src applied from the cdn. The first it is used it loads the sprite of all the emojis.

import { Openmoji } from '@svgmoji/openmoji' ; import data from 'svgmoji/emoji.json' ; const openmoji = new Openmoji({ data, type : 'all' }); const image = document .createElement( 'img' ); image.src = openmoji.url( '❤️' ); document .body.append(image);

html

< img width = "40px" height = "40px" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/svg/1F44D.svg" alt = "thumbs up" title = "thumbs up" /> < img width = "40px" height = "40px" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/sprites/subgroups/face-affection.svg#1F385" /> < img width = "40px" height = "40px" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/sprites/group/smileys-emotion.svg#1F441-FE0F-200D-1F5E8-FE0F" /> < img width = "40px" height = "40px" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/sprites/all.svg#1F441-FE0F-200D-1F5E8-FE0F" />