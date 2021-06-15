The svgmoji sprites for the
openmojilibrary.
# yarn
yarn add @svgmoji/openmoji
# pnpm
pnpm add @svgmoji/openmoji
# npm
npm install @svgmoji/openmoji
The following code creates an image with a src applied from the cdn. The first it is used it loads the sprite of all the emojis.
import { Openmoji } from '@svgmoji/openmoji';
import data from 'svgmoji/emoji.json';
const openmoji = new Openmoji({ data, type: 'all' });
const image = document.createElement('img');
image.src = openmoji.url('❤️');
document.body.append(image);
<!-- Individual -->
<img
width="40px"
height="40px"
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/svg/1F44D.svg"
alt="thumbs up"
title="thumbs up"
/>
<!-- Subgroup Bundle 9KB -->
<img
width="40px"
height="40px"
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/sprites/subgroups/face-affection.svg#1F385"
/>
<!-- Grouped Bundle 201KB -->
<img
width="40px"
height="40px"
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/sprites/group/smileys-emotion.svg#1F441-FE0F-200D-1F5E8-FE0F"
/>
<!-- Full Sprite Bundle 6.6MB -->
<img
width="40px"
height="40px"
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/openmoji@2.0.0/sprites/all.svg#1F441-FE0F-200D-1F5E8-FE0F"
/>
All emojis designed by OpenMoji – the open-source emoji and icon project. License: CC BY-SA 4.0.