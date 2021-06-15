openbase logo
@svgmoji/blob

by svgmoji
3.2.0 (see all)

Popular open source emoji libraries available as svg sprites

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@svgmoji/blob

The svgmoji sprites for the blobmoji library.


Version Weekly Downloads Bundled size Typed Codebase MIT License


Installation

# yarn
yarn add @svgmoji/blob

# pnpm
pnpm add @svgmoji/blob

# npm
npm install @svgmoji/blob

Usage

The following code creates an image with a src applied from the cdn. The first it is used it loads the sprite of all the emojis.

import { Blobmoji } from '@svgmoji/blob';
import data from 'svgmoji/emoji.json';

const blobmoji = new Blobmoji({ data, type: 'all' });
const image = document.createElement('img');
image.src = blobmoji.url('❤️');

document.body.append(image);

html


thumbs up   grinning   red heart   face with tears of joy   grinning face with sweat   pleading face   pile of poo   loudly crying face   smiling face with sunglasses   face screaming in fear 

<!-- Individual -->
<img
  width="40px"
  height="40px"
  src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/blob@2.0.0/svg/1F44D.svg"
  alt="thumbs up"
  title="thumbs up"
/>

<!-- Subgroup Bundle 36KB  -->
<img
  width="40px"
  height="40px"
  src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/blob@2.0.0/sprites/subgroups/face-affection.svg#1F385"
/>

<!-- Group Bundle 421KB -->
<img
  width="40px"
  height="40px"
  src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/blob@2.0.0/sprites/group/smileys-emotion.svg#1F441-FE0F-200D-1F5E8-FE0F"
/>

<!-- Full Bundle 13.2MB -->
<img
  width="40px"
  height="40px"
  src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@svgmoji/blob@2.0.0/sprites/all.svg#1F441-FE0F-200D-1F5E8-FE0F"
/>

