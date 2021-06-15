The svgmoji sprites for the blobmoji library.

Installation

yarn add @svgmoji/blob pnpm add @svgmoji/blob npm install @svgmoji/blob

Usage

The following code creates an image with a src applied from the cdn. The first it is used it loads the sprite of all the emojis.

import { Blobmoji } from '@svgmoji/blob' ; import data from 'svgmoji/emoji.json' ; const blobmoji = new Blobmoji({ data, type : 'all' }); const image = document .createElement( 'img' ); image.src = blobmoji.url( '❤️' ); document .body.append(image);

