SVG Maps

A set of SVG maps that can be installed via npm or yarn:

SVG files

The SVG files come from different sources and have been cleaned to be lighter and easier to use.

Sources

JS files

The JS files contain a simplified object representation of the SVG files.

They can be imported and used in projects like react-svg-map or vue-svg-map.

CLI tool

The CLI tool can be used to create new map packages or generate JS files from SVG files.

Contribution

If you want to add a new map (country, state...), feel free to contribute!

