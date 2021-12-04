A set of SVG maps that can be installed via npm or yarn:
The SVG files come from different sources and have been cleaned to be lighter and easier to use.
The JS files contain a simplified object representation of the SVG files.
They can be imported and used in projects like react-svg-map or vue-svg-map.
The CLI tool can be used to create new map packages or generate JS files from SVG files.
If you want to add a new map (country, state...), feel free to contribute!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people:
|
ALEX11BR
💻
|
Abiseban
💻
|
Alejandro Valladares
💻
|
Aref Ben Lazrek
💻
|
Ash Midgley
📖 💻
|
Ashley Valenzuela Johnson
💻
|
Fatima Gomez
💻
|
Haruki Kinoshita
💻
|
José Carlos Paiva
💻
|
Mamajonov Abduvali
💻
|
Matt Weber
💻
|
Mengty Vong
💻
|
Michael Chukwu
💻
|
Mihai Ro
💻
|
Muhammed Mazen Hafez
💻
|
Nigel Mukandi
💻
|
Noor Jafri
💻
|
OlesiaLdn
💻
|
Richard Hopkins
💻
|
Stefan Gomez
💻
|
Tae
💻
|
Zubayer Rahman
💻
|
eliDatamix
💻
|
fbouhamd
💻
|
keatonboyle
💻
|
tyangjawi03
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!