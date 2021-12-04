openbase logo
mex

@svg-maps/mexico

by Victor Cazanave
1.0.2 (see all)

🌍 A set of SVG maps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

352

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-4.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

SVG Maps

All Contributors

A set of SVG maps that can be installed via npm or yarn:

SVG files

The SVG files come from different sources and have been cleaned to be lighter and easier to use.

Sources

JS files

The JS files contain a simplified object representation of the SVG files.

They can be imported and used in projects like react-svg-map or vue-svg-map.

CLI tool

The CLI tool can be used to create new map packages or generate JS files from SVG files.

Contribution

If you want to add a new map (country, state...), feel free to contribute!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:


ALEX11BR
💻
Abiseban
💻
Alejandro Valladares
💻
Aref Ben Lazrek
💻
Ash Midgley
📖 💻
Ashley Valenzuela Johnson
💻
Fatima Gomez
💻

Haruki Kinoshita
💻
José Carlos Paiva
💻
Mamajonov Abduvali
💻
Matt Weber
💻
Mengty Vong
💻
Michael Chukwu
💻
Mihai Ro
💻

Muhammed Mazen Hafez
💻
Nigel Mukandi
💻
Noor Jafri
💻
OlesiaLdn
💻
Richard Hopkins
💻
Stefan Gomez
💻
Tae
💻

Zubayer Rahman
💻
eliDatamix
💻
fbouhamd
💻
keatonboyle
💻
tyangjawi03
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

