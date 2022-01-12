A virtual list component for Svelte apps. Instead of rendering all your data,
<VirtualList> just renders the bits that are visible, keeping your page nice and light.
yarn add @sveltejs/svelte-virtual-list
<script>
import VirtualList from '@sveltejs/svelte-virtual-list';
const things = [
// these can be any values you like
{ name: 'one', number: 1 },
{ name: 'two', number: 2 },
{ name: 'three', number: 3 },
// ...
{ name: 'six thousand and ninety-two', number: 6092 }
];
</script>
<VirtualList items={things} let:item>
<!-- this will be rendered for each currently visible item -->
<p>{item.number}: {item.name}</p>
</VirtualList>
start and
end
You can track which rows are visible at any given by binding to the
start and
end values:
<VirtualList items={things} bind:start bind:end>
<p>{item.number}: {item.name}</p>
</VirtualList>
<p>showing {start}-{end} of {things.length} rows</p>
You can rename them with e.g.
bind:start={a} bind:end={b}.
height
By default, the
<VirtualList> component will fill the vertical space of its container. You can specify a different height by passing any CSS length:
<VirtualList height="500px" items={things} let:item>
<p>{item.number}: {item.name}</p>
</VirtualList>
itemHeight
You can optimize initial display and scrolling when the height of items is known in advance. This should be a number representing a pixel value.
<VirtualList itemHeight={48} items={things} let:item>
<p>{item.number}: {item.name}</p>
</VirtualList>
If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add
"svelte" to
resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component (
src/index.html) rather than the compiled version (
index.mjs) — this is more efficient.
If you're using Rollup with rollup-plugin-svelte, this will happen automatically.