A virtual list component for Svelte apps. Instead of rendering all your data, <VirtualList> just renders the bits that are visible, keeping your page nice and light.

Installation

yarn add @sveltejs/svelte-virtual-list

Usage

< script > import VirtualList from '@sveltejs/svelte-virtual-list' ; const things = [ { name : 'one' , number : 1 }, { name : 'two' , number : 2 }, { name : 'three' , number : 3 }, { name : 'six thousand and ninety-two' , number : 6092 } ]; </ script > < VirtualList items = {things} let:item > < p > {item.number}: {item.name} </ p > </ VirtualList >

start and end

You can track which rows are visible at any given by binding to the start and end values:

< VirtualList items = {things} bind:start bind:end > < p > {item.number}: {item.name} </ p > </ VirtualList > < p > showing {start}-{end} of {things.length} rows </ p >

You can rename them with e.g. bind:start={a} bind:end={b} .

height

By default, the <VirtualList> component will fill the vertical space of its container. You can specify a different height by passing any CSS length:

< VirtualList height = "500px" items = {things} let:item > < p > {item.number}: {item.name} </ p > </ VirtualList >

itemHeight

You can optimize initial display and scrolling when the height of items is known in advance. This should be a number representing a pixel value.

< VirtualList itemHeight = {48} items = {things} let:item > < p > {item.number}: {item.name} </ p > </ VirtualList >

Configuring webpack

If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add "svelte" to resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component ( src/index.html ) rather than the compiled version ( index.mjs ) — this is more efficient.

If you're using Rollup with rollup-plugin-svelte, this will happen automatically.

License

LIL