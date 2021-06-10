A scroller component for Svelte apps.
yarn add @sveltejs/svelte-scroller
<script>
import Scroller from "@sveltejs/svelte-scroller";
let index, offset, progress;
</script>
<style>
section {
height: 80vh;
}
</style>
<Scroller top="{0.2}" bottom="{0.8}" bind:index bind:offset bind:progress>
<div slot="background">
<p>
This is the background content. It will stay fixed in place while the
foreground scrolls over the top.
</p>
<p>Section {index + 1} is currently active.</p>
</div>
<div slot="foreground">
<section>This is the first section.</section>
<section>This is the second section.</section>
<section>This is the third section.</section>
</div>
</Scroller>
You must have one
slot="background" element and one
slot="foreground" element — see composing with <slot> for more info.
The following parameters are available:
|parameter
|default
|description
|top
|0
|The vertical position that the top of the foreground must scroll past before the background becomes fixed, as a proportion of window height
|bottom
|1
|The inverse of
top — once the bottom of the foreground passes this point, the background becomes unfixed
|threshold
|0.5
|Once a section crosses this point, it becomes 'active'
|query
|'section'
|A CSS selector that describes the individual sections of your foreground
|parallax
|false
|If
true, the background will scroll such that the bottom edge reaches the
bottom at the same time as the foreground. This effect can be unpleasant for people with high motion sensitivity, so use it advisedly
index,
offset,
progress and
count
By binding to these properties, you can track the user's behaviour:
index — the currently active section
offset — how far the section has scrolled past the
threshold, as a value between 0 and 1
progress — how far the foreground has travelled, where 0 is the top of the foreground crossing
top, and 1 is the bottom crossing
bottom
count — the number of sections
You can rename them with e.g.
bind:index={i}.
If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add
"svelte" to
resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component (
src/index.html) rather than the compiled version (
index.mjs) — this is more efficient.
If you're using Rollup with rollup-plugin-svelte, this will happen automatically.