openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sveltejs/svelte-repl

by sveltejs
0.4.1 (see all)

The <Repl> component used on the Svelte website

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

267

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Moved to https://github.com/sveltejs/sites/tree/master/packages/repl

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Zachiah19 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial