@sveltejs/svelte-repl
●
by sveltejs
●
0.4.1 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
The <Repl> component used on the Svelte website
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Popularity
Downloads/wk
12
GitHub Stars
267
Maintenance
Last Commit
2mos
ago
Contributors
13
Package
Dependencies
6
License
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
1
Readme
Moved to
https://github.com/sveltejs/sites/tree/master/packages/repl
Zachiah
●
19 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
3 months ago
Alternatives
Tutorials
