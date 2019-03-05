openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sveltejs/gestures

by sveltejs
0.0.1 (see all)

Svelte actions for cross-platform gesture detection

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

354

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@sveltejs/gestures

A (work-in-progress) collection of gesture recognisers for Svelte components.

Each recogniser is implemented as an action that emits custom events. Pointer events are used where possible, falling back to mouse and touch events.

tap (demo)

This action fires a tap event when the user taps on an element with either a mouse or a finger (or other pointing device). If the pointer is down for more than 300ms, it doesn't count, unlike with click events.

Pressing the spacebar on a focused button will also fire a tap event. Taps on disabled form elements are disregarded.

The event.detail object has x and y properties corresponding to clientX and clientY. If the original event was a spacebar keypress, both are null.

<script>
  import { tap } from '@sveltejs/gestures';

  function handler(event) {
    console.log(`the button was tapped at ${event.detail.x}, ${event.detail.y}`);
  }
</script>

<button use:tap on:tap={handler}>
  tap the button
</button>

TODO: pan, swipe, rotate, pinch, press

License

LIL

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial