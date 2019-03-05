A (work-in-progress) collection of gesture recognisers for Svelte components.

Each recogniser is implemented as an action that emits custom events. Pointer events are used where possible, falling back to mouse and touch events.

This action fires a tap event when the user taps on an element with either a mouse or a finger (or other pointing device). If the pointer is down for more than 300ms, it doesn't count, unlike with click events.

Pressing the spacebar on a focused button will also fire a tap event. Taps on disabled form elements are disregarded.

The event.detail object has x and y properties corresponding to clientX and clientY . If the original event was a spacebar keypress, both are null .

< script > import { tap } from '@sveltejs/gestures' ; function handler ( event ) { console .log( `the button was tapped at ${event.detail.x} , ${event.detail.y} ` ); } </ script > < button use:tap on:tap = {handler} > tap the button </ button >

TODO: pan , swipe , rotate , pinch , press

License

LIL