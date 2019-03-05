A (work-in-progress) collection of gesture recognisers for Svelte components.
Each recogniser is implemented as an action that emits custom events. Pointer events are used where possible, falling back to mouse and touch events.
This action fires a
tap event when the user taps on an element with either a mouse or a finger (or other pointing device). If the pointer is down for more than 300ms, it doesn't count, unlike with
click events.
Pressing the spacebar on a focused button will also fire a
tap event. Taps on disabled form elements are disregarded.
The
event.detail object has
x and
y properties corresponding to
clientX and
clientY. If the original event was a spacebar keypress, both are
null.
<script>
import { tap } from '@sveltejs/gestures';
function handler(event) {
console.log(`the button was tapped at ${event.detail.x}, ${event.detail.y}`);
}
</script>
<button use:tap on:tap={handler}>
tap the button
</button>
TODO:
pan,
swipe,
rotate,
pinch,
press