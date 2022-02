Install

Install the Router only: npm install --save-dev @roxi/routify

Clone the starter template: npx @roxi/routify init The starter template contains a lot more than just the router, for more info see here.



Documentation

routify.dev

Template

Routify starter template Includes SSR, prerendering, code splitting and much more.

Example

Starter example Example from the starter template. Refresh a page to see how it is loaded.

Tutorials

Support

Please feel free to open an issue or a pull request. All feedback is welcome.

Join us on Discord

Want help? Have ideas about Routify? Chat with us on Discord. https://discord.gg/ntKJD5B