markdown-table-editor kernel

The text editor independent part of atom-markdown-table-editor.

You can try it on your browser!

Installation

npm i -S @susisu/mte-kernel

Usage

Implement an interface to the text editor.

interface ITextEditor { getCursorPosition(): Point; setCursorPosition(pos: Point): void ; setSelectionRange(range: Range): void ; getLastRow(): number; acceptsTableEdit(row: number): boolean; getLine(row: number): string; insertLine(row: number, line : string): void ; deleteLine(row: number): void ; replaceLines(startRow: number, endRow : number, lines : Array <string>): void ; transact(func: Function ): void ; }

And then you can execute commands through a TableEditor object.

import { TableEditor, options } from "@susisu/mte-kernel" ; const textEditor = ...; const tableEditor = new TableEditor(textEditor); tableEditor.formatAll(options({}));

See the API reference for more information. It is also good to look into atom-markdown-table-editor as a reference implementation.

License

MIT License

Author

Susisu (GitHub, Twitter)