In-depth documentation on this SDK is available at uniswap.org.
This modifies uniswap-sdk's UniswapV2Factory address. The new address for sushiswap is
0xC0AEe478e3658e2610c5F7A4A2E1777cE9e4f2Ac.
To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.
First clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/sushiswap/sushiswap-sdk.git
Move into the sushiswap-sdk working directory
cd sushiswap-sdk/
Install dependencies
yarn install
Run tests
yarn test
You should see output like the following:
yarn run v1.22.4
$ tsdx test
PASS test/constants.test.ts
PASS test/pair.test.ts
PASS test/fraction.test.ts
PASS test/miscellaneous.test.ts
PASS test/entities.test.ts
PASS test/trade.test.ts
Test Suites: 1 skipped, 6 passed, 6 of 7 total
Tests: 3 skipped, 82 passed, 85 total
Snapshots: 0 total
Time: 5.091s
Ran all test suites.
✨ Done in 6.61s.