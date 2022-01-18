openbase logo
@sushiswap/sdk

by sushiswap
5.0.0-canary.111 (see all)

🛠 An SDK for building applications on top of Sushiswap.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

21

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Sushiswap SDK

In-depth documentation on this SDK is available at uniswap.org.

This modifies uniswap-sdk's UniswapV2Factory address. The new address for sushiswap is 0xC0AEe478e3658e2610c5F7A4A2E1777cE9e4f2Ac.

Running tests

To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.

First clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/sushiswap/sushiswap-sdk.git

Move into the sushiswap-sdk working directory

cd sushiswap-sdk/

Install dependencies

yarn install

Run tests

yarn test

You should see output like the following:

yarn run v1.22.4
$ tsdx test
 PASS  test/constants.test.ts
 PASS  test/pair.test.ts
 PASS  test/fraction.test.ts
 PASS  test/miscellaneous.test.ts
 PASS  test/entities.test.ts
 PASS  test/trade.test.ts

Test Suites: 1 skipped, 6 passed, 6 of 7 total
Tests:       3 skipped, 82 passed, 85 total
Snapshots:   0 total
Time:        5.091s
Ran all test suites.
✨  Done in 6.61s.

