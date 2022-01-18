Sushiswap SDK

In-depth documentation on this SDK is available at uniswap.org.

This modifies uniswap-sdk's UniswapV2Factory address. The new address for sushiswap is 0xC0AEe478e3658e2610c5F7A4A2E1777cE9e4f2Ac .

Running tests

To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.

First clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/sushiswap/sushiswap-sdk.git

Move into the sushiswap-sdk working directory

cd sushiswap-sdk/

Install dependencies

yarn install

Run tests

yarn test

You should see output like the following: