Use workers seamlessly

Workers are JavaScript’s version of threads. Workers are important to use as the main thread is already overloaded, especially on slower or older devices.

@surma/rollup-plugin-off-main-thread teaches Rollup about Workers. This plugin makes their use seamless using Comlink.

Usage

To avoid having to make new releases of this plugin with every release of Comlink or my OMT plugin, both of these modules have been declared as peer dependencies. This means you will have to explicitely add them to your dependency list:

$ npm install --save /rollup-plugin-comlink /rollup-plugin-off-main-thread comlink

Config

import comlink from "@surma/rollup-plugin-comlink" ; import omt from "@surma/rollup-plugin-off-main-thread" ; export default { input : [ "src/main.js" ], output : { dir : "dist" , format : "amd" , }, plugins : [comlink(), omt()], };

Example

export function doMath ( a, b ) { return a + b; }

Note: Importing individual exports currently does not work. comlink: modules only have one default export.

import workerAPI from "comlink:./worker.js" ; ( async function ( ) { const result = await workerAPI.doMath( 40 , 2 ); console .assert(result == 42 ); })();

Options

{ plugins : [comlink(options), omt()]; }

marker : A string that is used as a prefix to mark a worker import. Default is comlink .

: A string that is used as a prefix to mark a worker import. Default is . useModuleWorkers : Use module workers (requires {format: "esm"} ).

TypeScript

TypeScript can be taught to handle these pseudo-imports correctly and forward the types appropriately.

import workerAPI from "comlink:./worker.js" ; console .log( await workerAPI.sayHello( "surma" ));

export function sayHello ( name: string ): string { return `Hello ${name} !` ; }

declare module "comlink:./worker.js" { const wrap: import ( "comlink" ).Remote< typeof import ( "./worker.js" )>; export default wrap; }

License Apache-2.0