@superset-ui/translation

by apache-superset
0.14.23 (see all)

Apache Superset UI packages

343

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

91

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Node.js Translation

Deprecated!
We merged all @superset-ui packages. Use @superset-ui/core instead.

Readme

@superset-ui

Codecov branch Build Status David

🔴This repo has been archived, and is no longer receiving issues/pull requests. Please open all new issues/PRs on the Apache Superset GitHub repo.🔴

Collection of packages that power the Apache Superset UI, and can be used to craft custom data applications that leverage a Superset backend 📈

Demo

Most recent release: https://apache-superset.github.io/superset-ui/

Current master: https://superset-ui.now.sh/

Packages

Core packages

PackageVersion
@superset-ui/coreVersion
@superset-ui/chart-controlsVersion
@superset-ui/generator-supersetVersion

Chart plugin packages

@superset-ui/legacy-* packages are extracted from the classic Apache Superset and converted into plugins. These packages are extracted with minimal changes (almost as-is). They also depend on legacy API (viz.py) to function.

PackageVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-preset-chart-big-numberVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-preset-chart-nvd3Version
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-calendarVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-chordVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-country-mapVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-event-flowVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-force-directedVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-heatmapVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-histogramVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-horizonVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-iframeVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-markupVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-map-boxVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-paired-t-testVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-parallel-coordinatesVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-partitionVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-pivot-tableVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-roseVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-sankeyVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-sankey-loopVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-sunburstVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-treemapVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-world-mapVersion

@superset-ui/plugin-* packages are newer and higher quality in general. A key difference that they do not depend on viz.py (which contain visualization-specific python code) and interface with /api/v1/query/, a new generic endpoint instead meant to serve all visualizations, instead. Also should be written in Typescript.

PackageVersionNote
@superset-ui/plugin-chart-word-cloudVersion
@superset-ui/plugin-chart-tableVersion
@superset-ui/preset-chart-xyVersion
@superset-ui/plugin-chart-echartsVersion
@superset-ui/plugin-filter-antdVersion

Contribution and development guide

Please read the contributing guidelines which include development environment setup and other things you should know about coding in this repo.

License

Apache-2.0

