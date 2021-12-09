🔴This repo has been archived, and is no longer receiving issues/pull requests. Please open all new issues/PRs on the Apache Superset GitHub repo.🔴
Collection of packages that power the Apache Superset UI, and can be used to craft custom data applications that leverage a Superset backend 📈
Most recent release: https://apache-superset.github.io/superset-ui/
Current master: https://superset-ui.now.sh/
|Package
|Version
|@superset-ui/core
|@superset-ui/chart-controls
|@superset-ui/generator-superset
@superset-ui/legacy-* packages are extracted from the classic
Apache Superset and converted into plugins. These
packages are extracted with minimal changes (almost as-is). They also depend on legacy API
(
viz.py) to function.
|@superset-ui/legacy-preset-chart-big-number
|@superset-ui/legacy-preset-chart-nvd3
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-calendar
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-chord
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-country-map
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-event-flow
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-force-directed
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-heatmap
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-histogram
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-horizon
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-iframe
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-markup
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-map-box
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-paired-t-test
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-parallel-coordinates
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-partition
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-pivot-table
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-rose
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-sankey
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-sankey-loop
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-sunburst
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-treemap
|@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-world-map
@superset-ui/plugin-* packages are newer and higher quality in general. A key difference that they
do not depend on
viz.py (which contain visualization-specific python code) and interface with
/api/v1/query/, a new generic endpoint instead meant to serve all visualizations, instead. Also
should be written in Typescript.
|Note
|@superset-ui/plugin-chart-word-cloud
|@superset-ui/plugin-chart-table
|@superset-ui/preset-chart-xy
|@superset-ui/plugin-chart-echarts
|@superset-ui/plugin-filter-antd
Please read the contributing guidelines which include development environment setup and other things you should know about coding in this repo.
Apache-2.0