Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

18

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@superset-ui/plugins-deckgl 🔌💡

Codecov branch Build Status David Netlify Status

🔴This repo has been archived, and is no longer receiving issues/pull requests. Please open all new issues/PRs on the Apache Superset GitHub repo.🔴

Demo (Storybook)

Most recent release: https://apache-superset.github.io/superset-ui-plugins-deckgl/

Current master: https://superset-ui-plugins-deckgl.netlify.com

Packages

PackageVersion
@superset-ui/legacy-preset-chart-deckglVersion

Contribution and development guide

Please read the contributing guidelines which include development environment setup and other things you should know about coding in this repo.

Releasing

Make sure you have commit rights to the main superset-ui-plugins-deckgl repo, have checked it out (NOT a fork!) and belong to the superset-ui org on npm (=can publish new versions).

  1. yarn install
  2. yarn build
  3. yarn release-patch-version. This will raise an error, but you should see a new commit and tag, e.g. v0.4.8
  4. go to the DeckGL directory: cd packages/superset-ui-legacy-preset-chart-deckgl
  5. make sure you're logged into npm: npm whoami should display your npm username.
  6. npm publish

License

Apache-2.0

