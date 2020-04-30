openbase logo
@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-word-cloud

by apache-superset
0.11.15 (see all)

A collection of official Superset UI plugins

Documentation
154

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

@superset-ui/plugins 🔌💡

UPDATE: The code in this repository has been migrated and merged into @superset-ui.

@superset-ui/legacy-* packages are extracted from the classic Apache Superset and converted into plugins. These packages are extracted with minimal changes (almost as-is). They also depend on legacy API (viz.py) to function.

@superset-ui/plugin-* packages are newer and higher quality in general. A key difference that they do not depend on viz.py (which contain visualization-specific python code) and interface with /api/v1/query/ instead: a new generic endpoint instead meant to serve all visualizations. Also should be written in Typescript.

We are not accepting pull requests for new community-contributed plugins to be merged into this repository at the moment. We will keep it lean for now to improve the standard and reduce operational load on maintenance. Bug fixes are welcome.

To setup your own plugin repository, we current have a template for new repository that you can copy from. Go to "superset-ui-plugins-template" and look for the green "Use this template" button.

Packages

Contribution and development guide

Please read the contributing guidelines which include development environment setup and other things you should know about coding in this repo.

To build only selected plugins,

node scripts/build.js "*legacy-plugin-chart-table"

License

Apache-2.0

