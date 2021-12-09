@superset-ui/legacy-plugin-chart-histogram

🔴This repo has been archived, and is no longer receiving issues/pull requests. Please open all new issues/PRs on the Apache Superset GitHub repo.🔴

Collection of packages that power the Apache Superset UI, and can be used to craft custom data applications that leverage a Superset backend 📈

Demo

Most recent release: https://apache-superset.github.io/superset-ui/

Current master: https://superset-ui.now.sh/

Packages

Core packages

Chart plugin packages

@superset-ui/legacy-* packages are extracted from the classic Apache Superset and converted into plugins. These packages are extracted with minimal changes (almost as-is). They also depend on legacy API ( viz.py ) to function.

@superset-ui/plugin-* packages are newer and higher quality in general. A key difference that they do not depend on viz.py (which contain visualization-specific python code) and interface with /api/v1/query/ , a new generic endpoint instead meant to serve all visualizations, instead. Also should be written in Typescript.

Contribution and development guide

Please read the contributing guidelines which include development environment setup and other things you should know about coding in this repo.

License

Apache-2.0