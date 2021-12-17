openbase logo
rfs

@supersami/rn-foreground-service

by Raja Osama
1.1.1

Foreground Service for React Native made with ❤

Overview

Readme

@supersami/rn-foreground-service 🤟

A foreground service with headless task that can manage multiple headless tasks execution at the same time and handle interactions. 🎉

Looking for a contributors.

react-browser-tab DEMO

When to use this ?

If you want a foreground service in react native, RN-foreground-service is the way to go. This plugin handels Headless task, multiple task, notification customization, and notification interactions.

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Install

npm i @supersami/rn-foreground-service

or

yarn add @supersami/rn-foreground-service

Update Native Files

AndroidManifest.xml

<manifest
  xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
  package="com.cool.app"
>
  <!-- Add the next two lines -->
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" />
  <application
  // ...
  >
    // ...
    <!-- Add these -->
    <meta-data
      android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_channel_name"
      android:value="Sticky Title"
    />
    <meta-data
      android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_channel_description"
      android:value="Sticky Description."
    />
    <meta-data
      android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_color"
      android:resource="@color/blue"
    />
    <service android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.ForegroundService"></service>
    <service android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.ForegroundServiceTask"></service>
    <!-- End of content to add -->
  </application>
</manifest>

MainActivity.java

package com.cool.app;

import android.os.Bundle;
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
// Add the following imports
import android.content.Intent;
import android.util.Log;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.WritableMap;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.Arguments;
import com.facebook.react.modules.core.DeviceEventManagerModule;

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
  // ...

  // Add from here down to the end of your MainActivity
  public boolean isOnNewIntent = false;

  @Override
  public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) {
    super.onNewIntent(intent);
    isOnNewIntent = true;
    ForegroundEmitter();
  }

  @Override
  protected void onStart() {
    super.onStart();
    if(isOnNewIntent == true){}else {
        ForegroundEmitter();
    }
  }

  public  void  ForegroundEmitter(){
    // this method is to send back data from java to javascript so one can easily
    // know which button from notification or the notification button is clicked
    String  main = getIntent().getStringExtra("mainOnPress");
    String  btn = getIntent().getStringExtra("buttonOnPress");
    String  btn2 = getIntent().getStringExtra("button2OnPress");
    WritableMap  map = Arguments.createMap();
    if (main != null) {
        map.putString("main", main);
    }
    if (btn != null) {
        map.putString("button", btn);
    }
    if (btn2 != null) {
        map.putString("button", btn);
    }
    try {
        getReactInstanceManager().getCurrentReactContext()
        .getJSModule(DeviceEventManagerModule.RCTDeviceEventEmitter.class)
        .emit("notificationClickHandle", map);
    } catch (Exception  e) {
    Log.e("SuperLog", "Caught Exception: " + e.getMessage());
    }
  }
}

colors.xml

If this file doesn't exist in your android path at android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml, add it. This sets the notification color specified in AndroidManifest.xml.

<resources>
    <item  name="blue"  type="color">#00C4D1
    </item>
    <integer-array  name="androidcolors">
    <item>@color/blue</item>
    </integer-array>
</resources>

Usage

Register a Headless Task

index.js

// Import the library
import ReactNativeForegroundService from '@supersami/rn-foreground-service';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { name as appName } from './app.json';
import App from './src/App.tsx';

// Register the service
ReactNativeForegroundService.register();
AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App);

Add a Task

ReactNativeForegroundService.add_task(() => console.log('I am Being Tested'), {
  delay: 100,
  onLoop: true,
  taskId: 'taskid',
  onError: (e) => console.log(`Error logging:`, e),
});

Starting Foreground service

ReactNativeForegroundService.start({
  id: 144,
  title: 'Foreground Service',
  message: 'you are online!',
});

You can learn more about Rn-foreground-service.

License

MIT © rajaosama

