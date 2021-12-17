A foreground service with headless task that can manage multiple headless tasks execution at the same time and handle interactions. 🎉

When to use this ?

If you want a foreground service in react native, RN-foreground-service is the way to go. This plugin handels Headless task, multiple task, notification customization, and notification interactions.

Install

npm i @supersami/rn-foreground-service

or

yarn add @supersami/rn-foreground-service

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "com.cool.app" > < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" /> < application // ... > // ... < meta-data android:name = "com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_channel_name" android:value = "Sticky Title" /> < meta-data android:name = "com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_channel_description" android:value = "Sticky Description." /> < meta-data android:name = "com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_color" android:resource = "@color/blue" /> < service android:name = "com.supersami.foregroundservice.ForegroundService" > </ service > < service android:name = "com.supersami.foregroundservice.ForegroundServiceTask" > </ service > </ application > </ manifest >

package com.cool.app; import android.os.Bundle; import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; import android.content.Intent; import android.util.Log; import com.facebook.react.bridge.WritableMap; import com.facebook.react.bridge.Arguments; import com.facebook.react.modules.core.DeviceEventManagerModule; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { public boolean isOnNewIntent = false ; public void onNewIntent (Intent intent) { super .onNewIntent(intent); isOnNewIntent = true ; ForegroundEmitter(); } protected void onStart () { super .onStart(); if (isOnNewIntent == true ){} else { ForegroundEmitter(); } } public void ForegroundEmitter () { String main = getIntent().getStringExtra( "mainOnPress" ); String btn = getIntent().getStringExtra( "buttonOnPress" ); String btn2 = getIntent().getStringExtra( "button2OnPress" ); WritableMap map = Arguments.createMap(); if (main != null ) { map.putString( "main" , main); } if (btn != null ) { map.putString( "button" , btn); } if (btn2 != null ) { map.putString( "button" , btn); } try { getReactInstanceManager().getCurrentReactContext() .getJSModule(DeviceEventManagerModule.RCTDeviceEventEmitter . class ) . emit (" notificationClickHandle ", map ) ; } catch (Exception e) { Log.e( "SuperLog" , "Caught Exception: " + e.getMessage()); } } }

If this file doesn't exist in your android path at android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml , add it. This sets the notification color specified in AndroidManifest.xml .

< resources > < item name = "blue" type = "color" > #00C4D1 </ item > < integer-array name = "androidcolors" > < item > @color/blue </ item > </ integer-array > </ resources >

Usage

Register a Headless Task

index.js

import ReactNativeForegroundService from '@supersami/rn-foreground-service' ; import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native' ; import { name as appName } from './app.json' ; import App from './src/App.tsx' ; ReactNativeForegroundService.register(); AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App);

Add a Task

ReactNativeForegroundService.add_task( () => console .log( 'I am Being Tested' ), { delay : 100 , onLoop : true , taskId : 'taskid' , onError : ( e ) => console .log( `Error logging:` , e), });

Starting Foreground service

ReactNativeForegroundService.start({ id : 144 , title : 'Foreground Service' , message : 'you are online!' , });

License

MIT © rajaosama