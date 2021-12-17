A foreground service with headless task that can manage multiple headless tasks execution at the same time and handle interactions. 🎉
Looking for a contributors.
If you want a foreground service in react native, RN-foreground-service is the way to go. This plugin handels Headless task, multiple task, notification customization, and notification interactions.
npm i @supersami/rn-foreground-service
or
yarn add @supersami/rn-foreground-service
<manifest
xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
package="com.cool.app"
>
<!-- Add the next two lines -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" />
<application
// ...
>
// ...
<!-- Add these -->
<meta-data
android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_channel_name"
android:value="Sticky Title"
/>
<meta-data
android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_channel_description"
android:value="Sticky Description."
/>
<meta-data
android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.notification_color"
android:resource="@color/blue"
/>
<service android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.ForegroundService"></service>
<service android:name="com.supersami.foregroundservice.ForegroundServiceTask"></service>
<!-- End of content to add -->
</application>
</manifest>
package com.cool.app;
import android.os.Bundle;
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
// Add the following imports
import android.content.Intent;
import android.util.Log;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.WritableMap;
import com.facebook.react.bridge.Arguments;
import com.facebook.react.modules.core.DeviceEventManagerModule;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
// ...
// Add from here down to the end of your MainActivity
public boolean isOnNewIntent = false;
@Override
public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) {
super.onNewIntent(intent);
isOnNewIntent = true;
ForegroundEmitter();
}
@Override
protected void onStart() {
super.onStart();
if(isOnNewIntent == true){}else {
ForegroundEmitter();
}
}
public void ForegroundEmitter(){
// this method is to send back data from java to javascript so one can easily
// know which button from notification or the notification button is clicked
String main = getIntent().getStringExtra("mainOnPress");
String btn = getIntent().getStringExtra("buttonOnPress");
String btn2 = getIntent().getStringExtra("button2OnPress");
WritableMap map = Arguments.createMap();
if (main != null) {
map.putString("main", main);
}
if (btn != null) {
map.putString("button", btn);
}
if (btn2 != null) {
map.putString("button", btn);
}
try {
getReactInstanceManager().getCurrentReactContext()
.getJSModule(DeviceEventManagerModule.RCTDeviceEventEmitter.class)
.emit("notificationClickHandle", map);
} catch (Exception e) {
Log.e("SuperLog", "Caught Exception: " + e.getMessage());
}
}
}
If this file doesn't exist in your android path at
android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml, add it. This sets the notification color specified in
AndroidManifest.xml.
<resources>
<item name="blue" type="color">#00C4D1
</item>
<integer-array name="androidcolors">
<item>@color/blue</item>
</integer-array>
</resources>
index.js
// Import the library
import ReactNativeForegroundService from '@supersami/rn-foreground-service';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { name as appName } from './app.json';
import App from './src/App.tsx';
// Register the service
ReactNativeForegroundService.register();
AppRegistry.registerComponent(appName, () => App);
ReactNativeForegroundService.add_task(() => console.log('I am Being Tested'), {
delay: 100,
onLoop: true,
taskId: 'taskid',
onError: (e) => console.log(`Error logging:`, e),
});
ReactNativeForegroundService.start({
id: 144,
title: 'Foreground Service',
message: 'you are online!',
});
You can learn more about Rn-foreground-service.
MIT © rajaosama