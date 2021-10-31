Squire is an HTML5 rich text editor, which provides powerful cross-browser normalisation in a flexible lightweight package (only 16.5KB of JS after minification and gzip, with no dependencies!).
It was designed to handle email composition for the Fastmail web app. The most important consequence of this (and where Squire differs from most other modern rich text editors) is that it must handle arbitrary HTML, because it may be used to forward or quote emails from third-parties and must be able to preserve their HTML without breaking the formatting. This means that it can't use a more structured (but limited) internal data model (as most other modern HTML editors do) and the HTML remains the source-of-truth. The other consequence is excellent handling of multiple levels of blockquotes.
Squire was designed to be integrated with your own UI framework, and so does not provide its own UI toolbar, widgets or overlays. Instead, you get a component you can insert in place of a
<textarea> and manipulate programatically, allowing you to integrate seamlessly with the rest of your application and lose the bloat of having two UI toolkits loaded.
Squire supports all reasonably recent, and even moderately old, browsers (even IE11, although this is not tested much these days).
In addition to its use at Fastmail, it is also currently used in production at ProtonMail, SnappyMail, StartMail, Tutanota, Zoho Mail, Superhuman and Teamwork Desk, as well as other non-mail apps including Google Earth (drop me a line if you're using Squire elsewhere, I'm always interested to hear about it!).
An example UI integration can be tried at http://neilj.github.io/Squire/. Please note though, this is an out-of-date version of Squire and a slightly buggy implementation written by an intern many years ago. For a demo of the latest version with a production-level UI integration, sign up for a free Fastmail trial :). There's also a very bare-bones integration in the repo; just clone it and open
Demo.html. If you are reporting a bug, please report the steps to reproduce using
Demo.html, to make sure it's not a bug in your integration.
build/ directory onto your server.
<style> block in document.html to add the default styles you
would like the editor to use (or link to an external stylesheet).
<textarea>, use an
<iframe src="path/to/document.html">.
load event of the iframe. When
this fires you can grab a reference to the editor object through
iframe.contentWindow.editor.
editor object to set and get data and integrate
with your application or framework.
Squire can also be used without an iframe for the document. To use it this way:
<script> tag to load in
build/squire.js (or
squire-raw.js for the debuggable unminified version).
node = document.getElementById( 'editor-div' ).
editor = new Squire( node ). This will instantiate a new Squire instance. Please note, this will remove any current children of the node; you must use the
setHTML command after initialising to set any content.
You can have multiple squire instances in a single page without issue. If you are using the editor as part of a long lived single-page app, be sure to call
editor.destroy() once you have finished using an instance to ensure it doesn't leak resources.
Malicious HTML can be a source of XSS and other security issues. I highly recommended you use DOMPurify with Squire to prevent these security issues. If DOMPurify is included in the page (with the standard global variable), Squire will automatically sanitise any HTML passed in via
setHTML or
insertHTML (which includes HTML the user pastes from the clipboard).
You can override this by setting properties on the config object (the second argument passed to the constructor, see below). The properties are:
Boolean
Should the HTML passed via calls to
setHTML be passed to the sanitizer? If your app always sanitizes the HTML in some other way before calling this, you may wish to set this to
false to avoid the overhead.
Boolean (defaults to
true) – Should the HTML passed via calls to
insertHTML be passed to the sanitizer? This includes when the user pastes from the clipboard. Since you cannot control what other apps put on the clipboard, it is highly recommended you do not set this to
false.
(html: String, isPaste: Boolean, self: Squire) -> DOMFragment
A custom sanitization function. This will be called instead of the default call to DOMPurify to sanitize the potentially dangerous HTML. It is passed three arguments: the first is the string of HTML, the second is a boolean indicating if this content has come from the clipboard, rather than an explicit call by your own code, the third is the squire instance. It must return a DOM Fragment node belonging to the same document as the editor's root node, with the contents being clean DOM nodes to set/insert.
Squire provides an engine that handles the heavy work for you, making it easy to add extra features. With the
changeFormat method you can easily add or remove any inline formatting you wish. And the
modifyBlocks method can be used to make complicated block-level changes in a relatively easy manner.
If you load the library into a top-level document (rather than an iframe), or load it in an iframe without the
data-squireinit="true" attribute on its
<html> element, it will not turn the page into an editable document, but will instead add a constructor named
Squire to the global scope.
You can also require the NPM package squire-rte to import
Squire in a modular program without adding names to the global namespace.
Call
new Squire( document ), with the
document from an iframe to instantiate multiple rich text areas on the same page efficiently. Note, for compatibility with all browsers (particularly Firefox), you MUST wait for the iframe's
onload event to fire before instantiating Squire.
If you need more commands than in the simple API, I suggest you check out the source code (it's not very long), and see how a lot of the other API methods are implemented in terms of these two methods.
The general philosophy of Squire is to allow the browser to do as much as it can (which unfortunately is not very much), but take control anywhere it deviates from what is required, or there are significant cross-browser differences. As such, the
document.execCommand method is not used at all; instead all formatting is done via custom functions, and certain keys, such as 'enter' and 'backspace' are handled by the editor.
By default, the editor will use a
<div> for blank lines, as most users have been conditioned by Microsoft Word to expect Enter to act like pressing return on a typewriter. If you would like to use
<p> tags (or anything else) for the default block type instead, you can pass a config object as the second parameter to the squire constructor. You can also
pass a set of attributes to apply to each default block:
var editor = new Squire( document, {
blockTag: 'P',
blockAttributes: { style: 'font-size: 16px;' }
})
If using the simple setup, call
editor.setConfig(…); with your
config object instead. Be sure to do this before calling
editor.setHTML().
If you are adding a UI to Squire, you'll probably want to show a button in different states depending on whether a particular style is active in the current selection or not. For example, a "Bold" button would be in a depressed state if the text under the cursor is already bold.
The efficient way to determine the state for most buttons is to monitor the "pathChange" event in the editor, and determine the state from the new path. If the selection goes across nodes, you will need to call the
hasFormat method for each of your buttons to determine whether the styles are active. See the
getPath and
hasFormat documentation for more information.
Squire is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for full license.
Attach an event listener to the editor. The handler can be either a function or an object with a
handleEvent method. This function or method will be called whenever the event fires, with an event object as the sole argument. The following events may be observed:
editor.getHTML() will have changed.
path property on the event object.
canUndo and
canRedo to let you know the new state.
fragment property on the event object, or the
text property for plain text being inserted into a
<pre>. You can modify this text/fragment in your event handler to change what will be pasted. You can also call the
preventDefault on the event object to cancel the paste operation.
The method takes two arguments:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Remove an event listener attached via the addEventListener method.
The method takes two arguments:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Adds or removes a keyboard shortcut. You can use this to override the default keyboard shortcuts (e.g. Ctrl-B for bold – see the bottom of KeyHandlers.js for the list).
This method takes two arguments:
"alt-ctrl-meta-shift-enter"
null if removing a key handler. The function will be passed three arguments when called:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Focuses the editor.
The method takes no arguments.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes focus from the editor.
The method takes no arguments.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Returns the
document object of the editable area. May be useful to do transformations outside the realm of the API.
Returns the HTML value of the editor in its current state. This value is equivalent to the contents of the
<body> tag and does not include any surrounding boilerplate.
Sets the HTML value for the editor. The value supplied should not contain
<body> tags or anything outside of that.
The method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Returns the text currently selected in the editor.
Inserts an image at the current cursor location.
The method takes two arguments:
<img> node. e.g.
{ class: 'class-name' }. Any
src attribute will be overwritten by the url given as the first argument.
Returns a reference to the newly inserted image element.
Inserts an HTML fragment at the current cursor location, or replaces the selection if selected. The value supplied should not contain
<body> tags or anything outside of that.
The method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Returns the path through the DOM tree from the
<body> element to the current current cursor position. This is a string consisting of the tag, id, class, font, and color names in CSS format. For example
BODY>BLOCKQUOTE>DIV#id>STRONG>SPAN.font[fontFamily=Arial,sans-serif]>EM. If a selection has been made, so different parts of the selection may have different paths, the value will be
(selection). The path is useful for efficiently determining the current formatting for bold, italic, underline etc, and thus determining button state. If a selection has been made, you can has the
hasFormat method instead to get the current state for the properties you care about.
Returns an object containing the active font family, size, colour and background colour for the the current cursor position, if any are set. The property names are respectively
family,
size,
color and
backgroundColor. It looks at style attributes to detect this, so will not detect
<FONT> tags or non-inline styles. If a selection across multiple elements has been made, it will return an empty object.
Creates a range in the document belonging to the editor. Takes 4 arguments, matching the W3C Range properties they set:
Returns a bounding client rect (top/left/right/bottom properties relative to the viewport) for the current selection/cursor.
Returns a W3C Range object representing the current selection/cursor position.
Changes the current selection/cursor position.
The method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes any current selection and moves the cursor to the very beginning of the document.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes any current selection and moves the cursor to the very end of the document.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Saves an undo checkpoint with the current editor state. Methods that modify the state (e.g. bold/setHighlightColour/modifyBlocks) will automatically save undo checkpoints; you only need this method if you want to modify the DOM outside of one of these methods, and you want to save an undo checkpoint first.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Undoes the most recent change.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
If the user has just undone a change, this will reapply that change.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Queries the editor for whether a particular format is applied anywhere in the current selection.
The method takes two arguments:
Returns
true if the entire selection is contained within an element with the specified tag and attributes, otherwise returns
false.
Makes any non-bold currently selected text bold (by wrapping it in a
<b> tag).
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Makes any non-italic currently selected text italic (by wrapping it in an
<i> tag).
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Makes any non-underlined currently selected text underlined (by wrapping it in a
<u> tag).
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes any bold formatting from the selected text.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes any italic formatting from the selected text.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes any underline formatting from the selected text.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Makes the currently selected text a link. If no text is selected, the URL or email will be inserted as text at the current cursor point and made into a link.
This method takes two arguments:
<a> node. e.g.
{ target: '_blank' }. Any
href attribute will be overwritten by the url given as the first argument.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes any link that is currently at least partially selected.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Sets the font face for the selected text.
This method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Sets the font size for the selected text.
This method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Sets the colour of the selected text.
This method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Sets the colour of the background of the selected text.
This method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Sets the text alignment in all blocks at least partially contained by the selection.
This method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Sets the text direction in all blocks at least partially contained by the selection.
This method takes one argument:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Executes a function on each block in the current selection, or until the function returns a truthy value.
This method takes two arguments:
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Extracts a portion of the DOM tree (up to the block boundaries of the current selection), modifies it and then reinserts it and merges the edges. See the code for examples if you're interested in using this function.
This method takes one argument:
this is bound to the Squire instance. Should return the node or fragment to be reinserted in the DOM.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Increases by 1 the quote level (number of
<blockquote> tags wrapping) all blocks at least partially selected.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Decreases by 1 the quote level (number of
<blockquote> tags wrapping) all blocks at least partially selected.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Changes all at-least-partially selected blocks to be part of an unordered list.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Changes all at-least-partially selected blocks to be part of an ordered list.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Changes any at-least-partially selected blocks which are part of a list to no longer be part of a list.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Increases by 1 the nesting level of any at-least-partially selected blocks which are part of a list.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Decreases by 1 the nesting level of any at-least-partially selected blocks which are part of a list.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
If no selection, or selection across blocks, converts the block to a
<pre> to format the text as fixed-width. If a selection within a single block is present, wraps that in
<code> tags for inline formatting instead.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
If inside a
<pre>, converts that to the default block type instead. Otherwise, removes any
<code> tags.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
If inside a
<pre> or
<code>, calls
removeCode(), otherwise callse
code().
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Removes all formatting from the selection. Block elements (list items, table cells, etc.) are kept as separate blocks.
Returns self (the Squire instance).
Change the inline formatting of the current selection. This is a high-level method which is used to implement the bold, italic etc. helper methods. THIS METHOD IS ONLY FOR USE WITH INLINE TAGS, NOT BLOCK TAGS. It takes 4 arguments:
null if you only wish to remove formatting. If supplied, this object should have a
tag property with the string name of the tag to wrap around the selected text (e.g.
"STRONG") and optionally an
attributes property, consisting of an object of attributes to apply to the tag (e.g.
{"class": "bold"}).
null if you only wish to add formatting.
null/omit to apply to current selection).
false if omitted). If
true, any formatting nodes that cover at least part of the selected range will be removed entirely (so will potentially be removed from text outside the selected range as well). If
false, the formatting nodes will continue to apply to any text outside the selection. This is useful, for example, when removing links. If any of the text in the selection is part of a link, the whole link is removed, rather than the link continuing to apply to bits of text outside the selection.
Takes in a function that can modify the document without the modifications being treated as input.
This is useful when the document needs to be changed programmatically, but those changes should not raise input events or modify the undo state.
This is the regular expression used to automatically mark up links when inserting HTML or after pressing space. You can change it if you want to use a custom regular expression for detecting links, or set to
null to turn off link detection.