Contracts and resources for the Superfluid Protocol
The Superfluid Protocol is a framework that realizes the real-time finance vision where user accounts are connected together, and transactions can happen between user accounts instantaneously as a result.
This repository implements the superfluid protocol as Ethereum contracts. It also contains a Javascript SDK for developing Web3 applications using the superfluid protocol.
For technical document, references and tutorials, etc, refer to the docs site.
@superfluid-finance/ethereum-contracts
If you're interest in peeking under the hood, then check out the contracts package.
@superfluid-finance/js-sdk
@superfluid-finance/sdk-core
To build with Superfluid, you can use the Javascript SDK package or the SDK core package.
@superfluid-finance/sdk-redux
SDK-Redux is an application framework for building front-end applications that interact with the Superfluid Protocol.
Click here for more information regarding our Bug Bounty.
See examples/ for some Superfluid app examples.
Contributions, issues, and feature suggestions are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.
