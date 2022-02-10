openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@superfluid-finance/ethereum-contracts

by superfluid-finance
1.0.0-rc.11 (see all)

Superfluid protocol implementations, development support packages and example projects.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

7

License

AGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Welcome to superfluid protocol-monorepo 👋

npm npm npm npm Twitter: Superfluid_HQ

Contracts and resources for the Superfluid Protocol

🏠 Homepage

Superfluid App

📖 Docs

The Superfluid Protocol is a framework that realizes the real-time finance vision where user accounts are connected together, and transactions can happen between user accounts instantaneously as a result.

This repository implements the superfluid protocol as Ethereum contracts. It also contains a Javascript SDK for developing Web3 applications using the superfluid protocol.

For technical document, references and tutorials, etc, refer to the docs site.

Packages

@superfluid-finance/ethereum-contracts

Version License: AGPLv3

If you're interest in peeking under the hood, then check out the contracts package.

@superfluid-finance/js-sdk

Version License: MIT

@superfluid-finance/sdk-core

Version License: MIT

To build with Superfluid, you can use the Javascript SDK package or the SDK core package.

@superfluid-finance/sdk-redux

Version License: MIT

SDK-Redux is an application framework for building front-end applications that interact with the Superfluid Protocol.

Bug Bounty

Click here for more information regarding our Bug Bounty.

Examples

See examples/ for some Superfluid app examples.

Contributing

Contributions, issues, and feature suggestions are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (🐸):


Joshua Trujillo
💻
Manav Darji
💻
Drew Fisher
💻
Didi
💻
Omidiora Samuel
💻
Prafful
💻
mjaago
💻

markcarey
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial