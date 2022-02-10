@superfluid-finance/ethereum-contracts

Welcome to superfluid protocol-monorepo 👋

Contracts and resources for the Superfluid Protocol

The Superfluid Protocol is a framework that realizes the real-time finance vision where user accounts are connected together, and transactions can happen between user accounts instantaneously as a result.

This repository implements the superfluid protocol as Ethereum contracts. It also contains a Javascript SDK for developing Web3 applications using the superfluid protocol.

For technical document, references and tutorials, etc, refer to the docs site.

Packages

If you're interest in peeking under the hood, then check out the contracts package.

To build with Superfluid, you can use the Javascript SDK package or the SDK core package.

SDK-Redux is an application framework for building front-end applications that interact with the Superfluid Protocol.

Bug Bounty

Click here for more information regarding our Bug Bounty.

Examples

See examples/ for some Superfluid app examples.

Contributing

Contributions, issues, and feature suggestions are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (🐸):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!