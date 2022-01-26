String utilities for Node.js.
The
@supercharge/strings package provides chainable string utilities for Node.js and JavaScript. It’s a wrapper around JavaScript’s global
String class providing a handful of useful methods, like
.title(),
.strip(),
.camel(), and so on.
npm i @supercharge/strings
Find all the details for
@supercharge/strings in the extensive Supercharge docs.
Using
@supercharge/strings is pretty straightforward. Pass a string to the imported Function and chain your desired methods to transform to string value to your needs.
For example, you may want to trim a string and then title-case it:
const Str = require('@supercharge/strings')
const title = Str(' Supercharge is sweet!').trim().title().get()
// title: "Supercharge Is Sweet!"
For every method in the chain that would return a string, the package returns an instance of iteself. This way, you can chain further methods. Call
.get() to retrieve the actual JavaScript string.
Do you miss a string function? We very much appreciate your contribution! Please send in a pull request 😊
MIT © Supercharge
