Introduction

The @supercharge/strings package provides chainable string utilities for Node.js and JavaScript. It’s a wrapper around JavaScript’s global String class providing a handful of useful methods, like .title() , .strip() , .camel() , and so on.

Installation

npm i @ supercharge / strings

Docs

Find all the details for @supercharge/strings in the extensive Supercharge docs.

Usage

Using @supercharge/strings is pretty straightforward. Pass a string to the imported Function and chain your desired methods to transform to string value to your needs.

For example, you may want to trim a string and then title-case it:

const Str = require ( '@supercharge/strings' ) const title = Str( ' Supercharge is sweet!' ).trim().title().get()

For every method in the chain that would return a string, the package returns an instance of iteself. This way, you can chain further methods. Call .get() to retrieve the actual JavaScript string.

Contributing

Do you miss a string function? We very much appreciate your contribution! Please send in a pull request 😊

Create a fork Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 🚀

License

MIT © Supercharge