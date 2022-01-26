openbase logo
@supercharge/strings

by supercharge
1.24.0

String utilities for Node.js

Strings

String utilities for Node.js.


Introduction

The @supercharge/strings package provides chainable string utilities for Node.js and JavaScript. It’s a wrapper around JavaScript’s global String class providing a handful of useful methods, like .title(), .strip(), .camel(), and so on.

Installation

npm i @supercharge/strings

Docs

Find all the details for @supercharge/strings in the extensive Supercharge docs.

Usage

Using @supercharge/strings is pretty straightforward. Pass a string to the imported Function and chain your desired methods to transform to string value to your needs.

For example, you may want to trim a string and then title-case it:

const Str = require('@supercharge/strings')

const title = Str('  Supercharge is sweet!').trim().title().get()

// title: "Supercharge Is Sweet!"

For every method in the chain that would return a string, the package returns an instance of iteself. This way, you can chain further methods. Call .get() to retrieve the actual JavaScript string.

Contributing

Do you miss a string function? We very much appreciate your contribution! Please send in a pull request 😊

  1. Create a fork
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request 🚀

License

MIT © Supercharge

superchargejs.com  ·  GitHub @supercharge  ·  Twitter @superchargejs

