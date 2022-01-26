



Promise Pool Map-like, concurrent promise processing for Node.js.

Installation

npm i @ supercharge / promise - pool

Docs

Usage

Using the promise pool is pretty straightforward. The package exposes a class and you can create a promise pool instance using the fluent interface.

Here’s an example using a concurrency of 2:

const { PromisePool } = require ( '@supercharge/promise-pool' ) const users = [ { name : 'Marcus' }, { name : 'Norman' }, { name : 'Christian' } ] const { results, errors } = await PromisePool .withConcurrency( 2 ) .for(users) .process( async (userData, index, pool) => { const user = await User.createIfNotExisting(userData) return user })

The promise pool uses a default concurrency of 10:

await PromisePool .for(users) .process( async data => { })

Manually Stop the Pool

You can stop the processing of a promise pool using the pool instance provided to the .process() and .handleError() methods. Here’s an example how you can stop an active promise pool from within the .process() method:

await PromisePool .for(users) .process( async (user, index, pool) => { if (condition) { return pool.stop() } })

You may also stop the pool from within the .handleError() method in case you need to:

const { PromisePool } = require ( '@supercharge/promise-pool' ) await PromisePool .for(users) .handleError( async (error, user, pool) => { if (error instanceof SomethingBadHappenedError) { return pool.stop() } }) .process( async (user, index, pool) => { })

Bring Your Own Error Handling

The promise pool allows for custom error handling. You can take over the error handling by implementing an error handler using the .handleError(handler) .

If you provide an error handler, the promise pool doesn’t collect any errors. You must then collect errors yourself.

Providing a custom error handler allows you to exit the promise pool early by throwing inside the error handler function. Throwing errors is in line with Node.js error handling using async/await.

const { PromisePool } = require ( '@supercharge/promise-pool' ) try { const errors = [] const { results } = await PromisePool .for(users) .withConcurrency( 4 ) .handleError( async (error, user) => { if (error instanceof ValidationError) { errors.push(error) return } if (error instanceof ThrottleError) { await retryUser(user) return } throw error }) .process( async data => { }) await handleCollected(errors) return { results } } catch (error) { await handleThrown(error) }

Contributing

