@supercharge/promise-pool

by supercharge
2.1.0 (see all)

Map-like, concurrent promise processing

57.6K

GitHub Stars

389

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme



Promise Pool

Map-like, concurrent promise processing for Node.js.


Installation · Docs · Usage



Latest Version Monthly downloads

Installation

npm i @supercharge/promise-pool

Docs

Usage

Using the promise pool is pretty straightforward. The package exposes a class and you can create a promise pool instance using the fluent interface.

Here’s an example using a concurrency of 2:

const { PromisePool } = require('@supercharge/promise-pool')

const users = [
  { name: 'Marcus' },
  { name: 'Norman' },
  { name: 'Christian' }
]

const { results, errors } = await PromisePool
  .withConcurrency(2)
  .for(users)
  .process(async (userData, index, pool) => {
    const user = await User.createIfNotExisting(userData)

    return user
  })

The promise pool uses a default concurrency of 10:

await PromisePool
  .for(users)
  .process(async data => {
    // processes 10 items in parallel by default
  })

Manually Stop the Pool

You can stop the processing of a promise pool using the pool instance provided to the .process() and .handleError() methods. Here’s an example how you can stop an active promise pool from within the .process() method:

await PromisePool
  .for(users)
  .process(async (user, index, pool) => {
    if (condition) {
      return pool.stop()
    }

    // processes the `user` data
  })

You may also stop the pool from within the .handleError() method in case you need to:

const { PromisePool } = require('@supercharge/promise-pool')

await PromisePool
  .for(users)
  .handleError(async (error, user, pool) => {
    if (error instanceof SomethingBadHappenedError) {
      return pool.stop()
    }

    // handle the given `error`
  })
  .process(async (user, index, pool) => {
    // processes the `user` data
  })

Bring Your Own Error Handling

The promise pool allows for custom error handling. You can take over the error handling by implementing an error handler using the .handleError(handler).

If you provide an error handler, the promise pool doesn’t collect any errors. You must then collect errors yourself.

Providing a custom error handler allows you to exit the promise pool early by throwing inside the error handler function. Throwing errors is in line with Node.js error handling using async/await.

const { PromisePool } = require('@supercharge/promise-pool')

try {
  const errors = []

  const { results } = await PromisePool
    .for(users)
    .withConcurrency(4)
    .handleError(async (error, user) => {
      if (error instanceof ValidationError) {
        errors.push(error) // you must collect errors yourself
        return
      }

      if (error instanceof ThrottleError) { // Execute error handling on specific errors
        await retryUser(user)
        return
      }

      throw error // Uncaught errors will immediately stop PromisePool
    })
    .process(async data => {
      // the harder you work for something,
      // the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it
    })

  await handleCollected(errors) // this may throw

  return { results }
} catch (error) {
  await handleThrown(error)
}

Contributing

  1. Create a fork
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request 🚀

License

MIT © Supercharge

superchargejs.com  ·  GitHub @supercharge  ·  Twitter @superchargejs

