openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@supabase/supabase-js

by supabase

An isomorphic Javascript client for Supabase.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.4K

GitHub Stars

835

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js PostgresSQL

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/55
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

supabase-js

An isomorphic JavaScript client for Supabase.

Documentation: https://supabase.io/docs/client/supabase-client

Usage

First of all, you need to install the library:

npm install @supabase/supabase-js

Then you're able to import the library and establish the connection with the database:

import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js'

// Create a single supabase client for interacting with your database
const supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key')

UMD

You can now use plain <script>s to import supabase-js from CDNs, like:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@supabase/supabase-js"></script>

or even:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@supabase/supabase-js"></script>

Then you can use it from a global supabase variable:

<script>
  const { createClient } = supabase
  const _supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key')

  console.log('Supabase Instance: ', _supabase)
  // ...
</script>

ESM

You can now use type="module" <script>s to import supabase-js from CDNs, like:

<script type="module">
  import { createClient } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@supabase/supabase-js/+esm"
  const supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key')

  console.log('Supabase Instance: ', supabase)
  // ...
</script>

Custom fetch implementation

supabase-js uses the cross-fetch library to make HTTP requests, but an alternative fetch implementation can be provided as an option. This is most useful in environments where cross-fetch is not compatible, for instance Cloudflare Workers:

import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js'

// Provide a custom `fetch` implementation as an option
const supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key', {
  fetch: (...args) => fetch(...args),
})

Sponsors

We are building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. We support existing communities wherever possible, and if the products don’t exist we build them and open source them ourselves. Thanks to these sponsors who are making the OSS ecosystem better for everyone.

New Sponsor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sebastian MajstorovicFlorence, Italy5 Ratings0 Reviews
Digital Historian
9 months ago
Copple1 Rating0 Reviews
CEO @supabase | Discord: copple#5327
October 14, 2020
Kunal JastyNew York, New York3 Ratings0 Reviews
September 9, 2020
Jeff Morris Jr.San Francisco1 Rating0 Reviews
August 25, 2020

Alternatives

knexA query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
957K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
pg
pgPostgreSQL client for node.js.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
31
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
8Performant
postgraphileExecute one command (or mount one Node.js middleware) and get an instant high-performance GraphQL API for your PostgreSQL database!
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
2Easy to Use
2Performant
pos
postgresPostgres.js - The Fastest full featured PostgreSQL client for Node.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
@cubejs-backend/postgres-driver📊 Cube — Open-Source Analytics API for Building Data Apps
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

Quickstart: Next.js | Supabase
supabase.ioQuickstart: Next.js | SupabaseLearn how to use Supabase in your Next App.
Quickstart: Svelte | Supabase
supabase.ioQuickstart: Svelte | SupabaseLearn how to use Supabase in your Svelte App.
Quickstart: Vue 3 | Supabase
supabase.ioQuickstart: Vue 3 | SupabaseLearn how to use Supabase in your Vue 3 App.
Quickstart: React | Supabase
supabase.ioQuickstart: React | SupabaseLearn how to use Supabase in your React App.
Quickstart: Angular | Supabase
supabase.ioQuickstart: Angular | SupabaseLearn how to use Supabase in your Angular App.