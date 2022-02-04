supabase-js
An isomorphic JavaScript client for Supabase.
Documentation: https://supabase.io/docs/client/supabase-client
First of all, you need to install the library:
npm install @supabase/supabase-js
Then you're able to import the library and establish the connection with the database:
import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js'
// Create a single supabase client for interacting with your database
const supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key')
You can now use plain
<script>s to import supabase-js from CDNs, like:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@supabase/supabase-js"></script>
or even:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@supabase/supabase-js"></script>
Then you can use it from a global
supabase variable:
<script>
const { createClient } = supabase
const _supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key')
console.log('Supabase Instance: ', _supabase)
// ...
</script>
You can now use type="module"
<script>s to import supabase-js from CDNs, like:
<script type="module">
import { createClient } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@supabase/supabase-js/+esm"
const supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key')
console.log('Supabase Instance: ', supabase)
// ...
</script>
fetch implementation
supabase-js uses the
cross-fetch library to make HTTP requests, but an alternative
fetch implementation can be provided as an option. This is most useful in environments where
cross-fetch is not compatible, for instance Cloudflare Workers:
import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js'
// Provide a custom `fetch` implementation as an option
const supabase = createClient('https://xyzcompany.supabase.co', 'public-anon-key', {
fetch: (...args) => fetch(...args),
})
We are building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. We support existing communities wherever possible, and if the products don’t exist we build them and open source them ourselves. Thanks to these sponsors who are making the OSS ecosystem better for everyone.