An isomorphic JavaScript client for Supabase.

Documentation: https://supabase.io/docs/client/supabase-client

Usage

First of all, you need to install the library:

npm install @supabase/supabase-js

Then you're able to import the library and establish the connection with the database:

import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js' const supabase = createClient( 'https://xyzcompany.supabase.co' , 'public-anon-key' )

UMD

You can now use plain <script> s to import supabase-js from CDNs, like:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@supabase/supabase-js" > </ script >

or even:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@supabase/supabase-js" > </ script >

Then you can use it from a global supabase variable:

< script > const { createClient } = supabase const _supabase = createClient( 'https://xyzcompany.supabase.co' , 'public-anon-key' ) console .log( 'Supabase Instance: ' , _supabase) </ script >

ESM

You can now use type="module" <script> s to import supabase-js from CDNs, like:

< script type = "module" > import { createClient } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@supabase/supabase-js/+esm" const supabase = createClient( 'https://xyzcompany.supabase.co' , 'public-anon-key' ) console .log( 'Supabase Instance: ' , supabase) </ script >

Custom fetch implementation

supabase-js uses the cross-fetch library to make HTTP requests, but an alternative fetch implementation can be provided as an option. This is most useful in environments where cross-fetch is not compatible, for instance Cloudflare Workers:

import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js' const supabase = createClient( 'https://xyzcompany.supabase.co' , 'public-anon-key' , { fetch : ( ...args ) => fetch(...args), })

