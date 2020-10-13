Listens to changes in a PostgreSQL Database and via websockets.
This is for usage with Supabase Realtime server.
You can set up one connection to be used across the whole app.
import { RealtimeClient } from '@supabase/realtime-js'
var client = new RealtimeClient(process.env.REALTIME_URL)
client.connect()
REALTIME_URL is
'ws://localhost:4000/socket' when developing locally and
'wss://<project_ref>.supabase.co/realtime/v1' when connecting to your Supabase project.
You can pass in your JWT If you have enabled JWT authorization in Supabase Realtime server.
import { RealtimeClient } from '@supabase/realtime-js'
var client = new RealtimeClient(process.env.REALTIME_URL, { params: { apikey: 'token123' }})
client.connect()
See Realtime: Websocket Connection Authorization for more information.
Socket Hooks
client.onOpen(() => console.log('Socket opened.'))
client.onClose(() => console.log('Socket closed.'))
client.onError((e) => console.log('Socket error', e.message))
You can listen to
INSERT,
UPDATE,
DELETE, or all
* events.
You can subscribe to events on the whole database, schema, table, or individual columns using
channel(). Channels are multiplexed over the Socket connection.
To join a channel, you must provide the
topic, where a topic is either:
realtime - entire database
realtime:{schema} - where
{schema} is the Postgres Schema
realtime:{schema}:{table} - where
{table} is the Postgres table name
realtime:{schema}:{table}:{col}=eq.{val} - where
{col} is the column name, and
{val} is the value which you want to match
Examples
// Listen to events on the entire database.
var databaseChanges = client.channel('realtime:*')
databaseChanges.on('*', (e) => console.log(e))
databaseChanges.on('INSERT', (e) => console.log(e))
databaseChanges.on('UPDATE', (e) => console.log(e))
databaseChanges.on('DELETE', (e) => console.log(e))
databaseChanges.subscribe()
// Listen to events on a schema, using the format `realtime:{SCHEMA}`
var publicSchema = client.channel('realtime:public')
publicSchema.on('*', (e) => console.log(e))
publicSchema.on('INSERT', (e) => console.log(e))
publicSchema.on('UPDATE', (e) => console.log(e))
publicSchema.on('DELETE', (e) => console.log(e))
publicSchema.subscribe()
// Listen to events on a table, using the format `realtime:{SCHEMA}:{TABLE}`
var usersTable = client.channel('realtime:public:users')
usersTable.on('*', (e) => console.log(e))
usersTable.on('INSERT', (e) => console.log(e))
usersTable.on('UPDATE', (e) => console.log(e))
usersTable.on('DELETE', (e) => console.log(e))
usersTable.subscribe()
// Listen to events on a row, using the format `realtime:{SCHEMA}:{TABLE}:{COL}=eq.{VAL}`
var rowChanges = client.channel('realtime:public:users:id=eq.1')
rowChanges.on('*', (e) => console.log(e))
rowChanges.on('INSERT', (e) => console.log(e))
rowChanges.on('UPDATE', (e) => console.log(e))
rowChanges.on('DELETE', (e) => console.log(e))
rowChanges.subscribe()
Removing a subscription
You can unsubscribe from a topic using
channel.unsubscribe().
Disconnect the socket
Call
disconnect() on the socket:
let { error, data } = await client.disconnect()
Duplicate Join Subscriptions
While the client may join any number of topics on any number of channels, the client may only hold a single subscription for each unique topic at any given time. When attempting to create a duplicate subscription, the server will close the existing channel, log a warning, and spawn a new channel for the topic. The client will have their
channel.onClose callbacks fired for the existing channel, and the new
channel join will have its receive hooks processed as normal.
Channel Hooks
channel.onError( () => console.log("there was an error!") )
channel.onClose( () => console.log("the channel has gone away gracefully") )
onError hooks are invoked if the socket connection drops, or the channel crashes on the server. In either case, a channel rejoin is attempted automatically in an exponential backoff manner.
onClose hooks are invoked only in two cases. 1) the channel explicitly closed on the server, or 2). The client explicitly closed, by calling
channel.unsubscribe()
Subscription Hooks
publicSchema
.subscribe()
.receive('ok', () => console.log('Connected.'))
.receive('error', () => console.log('Failed.'))
.receive('timeout', () => console.log('Timed out, retrying.'))
Events are returned in the following format.
type Response = {
// the change timestamp. eg: "2020-10-13T10:09:22Z".
commit_timestamp: string
// the database schema. eg: "public".
schema: string
// the database table. eg: "users".
table: string
// the event type.
type: INSERT | UPDATE | DELETE
// all the columns for this table. See "column" type below.
columns: column[]
// the new values. eg: { "id": "9", "age": "12" }.
record: object
// the previous values. eg: { "id": "9", "age": "11" }. Only works if the table has `REPLICATION FULL`.
old_record: object
// any change errors.
errors: null | string[]
}
type column = {
// any special flags for the column. eg: ["key"]
flags: string[]
// the column name. eg: "user_id"
name: string
// the column type. eg: "uuid"
type: string
// the type modifier. eg: 4294967295
type_modifier: number
}
MIT. License is the same as phoenix-channels and Phoenix Framework.