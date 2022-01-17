openbase logo
@supabase/postgrest-js

by supabase
0.35.0 (see all)

Isomorphic JavaScript client for PostgREST.

Documentation
33.3K

GitHub Stars

401

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

postgrest-js

Build Package License: MIT

Isomorphic JavaScript client for PostgREST. The goal of this library is to make an "ORM-like" restful interface.

Full documentation can be found here.

Quick start

Install

npm install @supabase/postgrest-js

Usage

import { PostgrestClient } from '@supabase/postgrest-js'

const REST_URL = 'http://localhost:3000'
const postgrest = new PostgrestClient(REST_URL)

Custom fetch implementation

postgrest-js uses the cross-fetch library to make HTTP requests, but an alternative fetch implementation can be provided as an option. This is most useful in environments where cross-fetch is not compatible, for instance Cloudflare Workers:

import { PostgrestClient } from '@supabase/postgrest-js'

const REST_URL = 'http://localhost:3000'
const postgrest = new PostgrestClient(REST_URL, {
  fetch: (...args) => fetch(...args),
})

License

This repo is licensed under MIT License.

Sponsors

We are building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. We support existing communities wherever possible, and if the products don’t exist we build them and open source them ourselves. Thanks to these sponsors who are making the OSS ecosystem better for everyone.

