postgres-meta
A RESTful API for managing your Postgres. Fetch tables, add roles, and run queries (and more).
https://supabase.github.io/postgres-meta/
Schema:
POST /query (Execute SQL query)
POST /format (Format SQL query)
POST /parse (Parse SQL query into AST)
POST /explain (Explain SQL query)
/columns
alter table add column)
alter table alter/rename column)
alter table drop column)
/extensions
create extension)
alter extension)
drop extension)
/functions
create function)
alter function)
drop function)
/publications
create publication)
alter publication)
drop publication)
/roles
create role)
alter role)
drop role)
/schemas
create schema)
alter schema)
drop schema)
/tables
create table)
alter table)
drop table)
/triggers
create trigger)
alter trigger)
drop trigger)
/types
create type)
alter type)
drop type)
Helpers:
/config
/version: Postgres version
/generators
/openapi: Generate Open API
/typescript: Generate Typescript types
Set the following ENV VARS:
PG_META_PORT=8080
PG_META_DB_HOST="postgres"
PG_META_DB_NAME="postgres"
PG_META_DB_USER="postgres"
PG_META_DB_PORT=5432
PG_META_DB_PASSWORD="postgres"
Then run any of the binaries in the releases.
Why?
This serves as a light-weight connection pooler. It also normalises the Postgres system catalog into a more readable format. While it it a lot of reinventing right now, this server will eventually provide helpers (such as type generators). The server is multi-tenant, so it can support multiple Postgres databases from a single server.
What security does this use?
None. Please don't use this as a standalone server. This should be used behind a proxy in a trusted environment, on your local machine, or using this internally with no access to the outside world.
To start developing, run
npm run dev. It will set up the database with Docker for you. The server will restart on file change.
If you are fixing a bug, you should create a new test case. To test your changes, add the
-u/--updateSnapshot flag to
jest on the
test:run script, run
npm run test, and then review the git diff of the snapshots. Depending on your change, you may see
id fields being changed - this is expected and you are free to commit it, as long as it passes the CI. Don't forget to remove the
-u/--updateSnapshot flag when committing.
Apache 2.0
We are building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. We support existing communities wherever possible, and if the products don’t exist we build them and open source them ourselves.