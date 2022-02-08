A RESTful API for managing your Postgres. Fetch tables, add roles, and run queries (and more).

Documentation

https://supabase.github.io/postgres-meta/

Progress

Schema:

POST /query (Execute SQL query) POST /format (Format SQL query) POST /parse (Parse SQL query into AST) POST /explain (Explain SQL query)

(Execute SQL query) /columns GET (List) POST ( alter table add column ) PATCH ( alter table alter/rename column ) DELETE ( alter table drop column )

/extensions GET (List) POST ( create extension ) PATCH ( alter extension ) DELETE ( drop extension )

/functions GET (List) POST ( create function ) PATCH ( alter function ) DELETE ( drop function )

/publications GET (List) POST ( create publication ) PATCH ( alter publication ) DELETE ( drop publication )

/roles GET (List) POST ( create role ) PATCH ( alter role ) DELETE ( drop role )

/schemas GET (List) POST ( create schema ) PATCH ( alter schema ) DELETE ( drop schema )

/tables GET (List) POST ( create table ) PATCH ( alter table ) DELETE ( drop table )

/triggers GET (List) POST ( create trigger ) PATCH ( alter trigger ) DELETE ( drop trigger )

/types GET (List) POST ( create type ) PATCH ( alter type ) DELETE ( drop type )



Helpers:

/config GET /version : Postgres version

/generators GET /openapi : Generate Open API GET /typescript : Generate Typescript types



Quickstart

Set the following ENV VARS:

PG_META_PORT=8080 PG_META_DB_HOST= "postgres" PG_META_DB_NAME= "postgres" PG_META_DB_USER= "postgres" PG_META_DB_PORT=5432 PG_META_DB_PASSWORD= "postgres"

Then run any of the binaries in the releases.

FAQs

Why?

This serves as a light-weight connection pooler. It also normalises the Postgres system catalog into a more readable format. While it it a lot of reinventing right now, this server will eventually provide helpers (such as type generators). The server is multi-tenant, so it can support multiple Postgres databases from a single server.

What security does this use?

None. Please don't use this as a standalone server. This should be used behind a proxy in a trusted environment, on your local machine, or using this internally with no access to the outside world.

Developers

To start developing, run npm run dev . It will set up the database with Docker for you. The server will restart on file change.

If you are fixing a bug, you should create a new test case. To test your changes, add the -u/--updateSnapshot flag to jest on the test:run script, run npm run test , and then review the git diff of the snapshots. Depending on your change, you may see id fields being changed - this is expected and you are free to commit it, as long as it passes the CI. Don't forget to remove the -u/--updateSnapshot flag when committing.

Licence

Apache 2.0

We are building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. We support existing communities wherever possible, and if the products don’t exist we build them and open source them ourselves.