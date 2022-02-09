openbase logo
@supabase/gotrue-js

by supabase
1.21.7

An isomorphic Javascript library for GoTrue.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.7K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

gotrue-js

An isomorphic JavaScript client library for the GoTrue API.

Docs

Quick start

Install

npm install --save @supabase/gotrue-js

Usage

import { GoTrueClient } from '@supabase/gotrue-js'

const GOTRUE_URL = 'http://localhost:9999'

const auth = new GoTrueClient({ url: GOTRUE_URL })

Custom fetch implementation

gotrue-js uses the cross-fetch library to make HTTP requests, but an alternative fetch implementation can be provided as an option. This is most useful in environments where cross-fetch is not compatible, for instance Cloudflare Workers:

import { GoTrueClient } from '@supabase/gotrue-js'

const GOTRUE_URL = 'http://localhost:9999'

const auth = new GoTrueClient({ url: GOTRUE_URL, fetch: fetch })

Sponsors

We are building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. We support existing communities wherever possible, and if the products don’t exist we build them and open source them ourselves.

