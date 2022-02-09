An isomorphic JavaScript client library for the GoTrue API.

Docs

Quick start

Install

npm install --save @supabase/gotrue-js

Usage

import { GoTrueClient } from '@supabase/gotrue-js' const GOTRUE_URL = 'http://localhost:9999' const auth = new GoTrueClient({ url : GOTRUE_URL })

Custom fetch implementation

gotrue-js uses the cross-fetch library to make HTTP requests, but an alternative fetch implementation can be provided as an option. This is most useful in environments where cross-fetch is not compatible, for instance Cloudflare Workers:

import { GoTrueClient } from '@supabase/gotrue-js' const GOTRUE_URL = 'http://localhost:9999' const auth = new GoTrueClient({ url : GOTRUE_URL, fetch : fetch })

