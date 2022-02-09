gotrue-js
An isomorphic JavaScript client library for the GoTrue API.
gotrue-js: https://supabase.io/docs/gotrue/client/initializing
Install
npm install --save @supabase/gotrue-js
Usage
import { GoTrueClient } from '@supabase/gotrue-js'
const GOTRUE_URL = 'http://localhost:9999'
const auth = new GoTrueClient({ url: GOTRUE_URL })
signUp(): https://supabase.io/docs/reference/javascript/auth-signup
signIn(): https://supabase.io/docs/reference/javascript/auth-signin
signOut(): https://supabase.io/docs/reference/javascript/auth-signout
fetch implementation
gotrue-js uses the
cross-fetch library to make HTTP requests, but an alternative
fetch implementation can be provided as an option. This is most useful in environments where
cross-fetch is not compatible, for instance Cloudflare Workers:
import { GoTrueClient } from '@supabase/gotrue-js'
const GOTRUE_URL = 'http://localhost:9999'
const auth = new GoTrueClient({ url: GOTRUE_URL, fetch: fetch })
