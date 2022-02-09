Supabase

Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. We're building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade open source tools.

Hosted Postgres Database

Hosted Postgres Database Realtime subscriptions

Realtime subscriptions Authentication and authorization

Authentication and authorization Auto-generated APIs

Auto-generated APIs Dashboard

Dashboard Storage

Storage Functions (coming soon)

Documentation

For full documentation, visit supabase.com/docs

To see how to Contribute, visit Getting Started

Community & Support

Community Forum. Best for: help with building, discussion about database best practices.

GitHub Issues. Best for: bugs and errors you encounter using Supabase.

Email Support. Best for: problems with your database or infrastructure.

Discord. Best for: sharing your applications and hanging out with the community.

Status

Alpha: We are testing Supabase with a closed set of customers

Alpha: We are testing Supabase with a closed set of customers Public Alpha: Anyone can sign up over at app.supabase.io. But go easy on us, there are a few kinks

Public Alpha: Anyone can sign up over at app.supabase.io. But go easy on us, there are a few kinks Public Beta: Stable enough for most non-enterprise use-cases

Public Beta: Stable enough for most non-enterprise use-cases Public: Production-ready

We are currently in Public Beta. Watch "releases" of this repo to get notified of major updates.

How it works

Supabase is a combination of open source tools. We’re building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. If the tools and communities exist, with an MIT, Apache 2, or equivalent open license, we will use and support that tool. If the tool doesn't exist, we build and open source it ourselves. Supabase is not a 1-to-1 mapping of Firebase. Our aim is to give developers a Firebase-like developer experience using open source tools.

Architecture

Supabase is a hosted platform. You can sign up and start using Supabase without installing anything. You can also self-host and develop locally.

PostgreSQL is an object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance.

Realtime is an Elixir server that allows you to listen to PostgreSQL inserts, updates, and deletes using websockets. Realtime polls Postgres' built-in replication functionality for database changes, converts changes to JSON, then broadcasts the JSON over websockets to authorized clients.

PostgREST is a web server that turns your PostgreSQL database directly into a RESTful API

Storage provides a RESTful interface for managing Files stored in S3, using Postgres to manage permissions.

postgres-meta is a RESTful API for managing your Postgres, allowing you to fetch tables, add roles, and run queries, etc.

GoTrue is an SWT based API for managing users and issuing SWT tokens.

Kong is a cloud-native API gateway.

Client libraries

Our approach for client libraries is modular. Each sub-library is a standalone implementation for a single external system. This is one of the ways we support existing tools.

Translations