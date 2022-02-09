Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. We're building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade open source tools.
For full documentation, visit supabase.com/docs
To see how to Contribute, visit Getting Started
We are currently in Public Beta. Watch "releases" of this repo to get notified of major updates.
Supabase is a combination of open source tools. We’re building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. If the tools and communities exist, with an MIT, Apache 2, or equivalent open license, we will use and support that tool. If the tool doesn't exist, we build and open source it ourselves. Supabase is not a 1-to-1 mapping of Firebase. Our aim is to give developers a Firebase-like developer experience using open source tools.
Architecture
Supabase is a hosted platform. You can sign up and start using Supabase without installing anything. You can also self-host and develop locally.
Our approach for client libraries is modular. Each sub-library is a standalone implementation for a single external system. This is one of the ways we support existing tools.
|Language
|Client
|Feature-Clients (bundled in Supabase client)
|Supabase
|PostgREST
|GoTrue
|Realtime
|Storage
|⚡️ Official ⚡️
|JavaScript (TypeScript)
|supabase-js
|postgrest-js
|gotrue-js
|realtime-js
|storage-js
|💚 Community 💚
|C#
|supabase-csharp
|postgrest-csharp
|gotrue-csharp
|realtime-csharp
|storage-csharp
|Dart (Flutter)
|supabase-dart
|postgrest-dart
|gotrue-dart
|realtime-dart
|storage-dart
|Go
|-
|postgrest-go
|-
|-
|-
|Java
|-
|-
|gotrue-java
|-
|-
|Kotlin
|-
|postgrest-kt
|gotrue-kt
|-
|-
|Python
|supabase-py
|postgrest-py
|gotrue-py
|realtime-py
|-
|Ruby
|supabase-rb
|postgrest-rb
|-
|-
|-
|Rust
|-
|postgrest-rs
|-
|-
|-
|Swift
|supabase-swift
|postgrest-swift
|gotrue-swift
|realtime-swift
|storage-swift