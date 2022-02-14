Circuit UI Web is the web implementation of the SumUp Circuit Design System. Our primary goal is to create a system that can be used to build a wide variety of SumUp websites and apps, while providing a consistent and inclusive user experience to our end users. In addition, the design system and component library should be easy to use for developers and designers.

Quick start

Here are a few helpful links for getting started with Circuit UI:

Documentation - Learn how to use Circuit UI and view the components in Storybook.

Getting started - Set up a new app with Circuit UI or add it to an existing project.

Theming - Learn about our foundations such as colors, spacing, and typography.

Contribute - File a bug report, suggest a change, or open a pull request.

Packages

@sumup/circuit-ui — the core React component library

— the core React component library @sumup/design-tokens — visual primitives such as typography, color, and spacing

— visual primitives such as typography, color, and spacing @sumup/icons — a collection of SVG icons

— a collection of SVG icons create-sumup-next-app — bootstrap a fresh Next.js app with Circuit UI and Foundry

Code of conduct

We want to foster an inclusive and friendly community around our Open Source efforts. Like all SumUp Open Source projects, this project follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct. Please, read it and follow it.

If you feel another member of the community violated our CoC or you are experiencing problems participating in our community because of another individual's behavior, please get in touch with our maintainers. We will enforce the CoC.

Maintainers

Contributing

If you have ideas for how we could improve this readme or the project in general, let us know or contribute some!

Thanks

Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us catch unexpected changes on time.

About SumUp

SumUp is a mobile-point of sale provider. It is our mission to make easy and fast card payments a reality across the entire world. You can pay with SumUp in more than 30 countries already. Our engineers work in Berlin, Cologne, Sofia, and Sāo Paulo. They write code in JavaScript, Swift, Ruby, Elixir, Erlang, and much more. Want to come work with us? Head to our careers page to find out more.