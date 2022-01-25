openbase logo
@sum.cumo/vue-datepicker

by sumcumo
3.2.3 (see all)

A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Datepicker

This is a fork from the project vuejs-datepicker which is licensed under the MIT license. Thanks to the original creators charliekassel for the great work.

A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x.

Features

  • accepts keyboard input
  • internationalized
  • date picker
  • disable dates
  • highlight dates
  • inline calendar
  • auto-alignment
  • compatible with Bootstrap
  • custom slots
  • append to body

Documentation

Checkout the vuepress Documentation. There you will also find the Demo pages and the Migration guide.

Contribution

Please feel free to open up an issue or provide a pull request.

License

Copyright 2019 sum.cumo GmbH

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

