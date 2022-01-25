This is a fork from the project vuejs-datepicker which is licensed under the MIT license. Thanks to the original creators charliekassel for the great work.

A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x.

Features

accepts keyboard input

internationalized

date picker

disable dates

highlight dates

inline calendar

auto-alignment

compatible with Bootstrap

custom slots

append to body

Documentation

Checkout the vuepress Documentation. There you will also find the Demo pages and the Migration guide.

Contribution

Please feel free to open up an issue or provide a pull request.

