This library is a wrapper for the woefully inadequate aws-sdk library from Amazon. You can read about it in my Medium article. This wrapper does the following:
.promise() function
To install:
npm i --save @sullux/aws-sdk
# or
yarn add @sullux/aws-sdk
NOTE: this library assumes you have the full AWS SDK already installed. If not, you will need to install it separately with
npm i --save aws-sdk or
yarn add aws-sdk. If you are planning to deploy to Lambda, you can make the official SDK a dev dependency instead of a primary dependency with
npm i --save-dev aws-sdk or
yarn add --dev aws-sdk. Either way, your app must be able to
require('aws-sdk') in order for
require('@sullux/aws-sdk') to work.
Here are some quick usage examples.
const aws = require('@sullux/aws-sdk')()
const logBuckets = async () => {
const buckets = await aws.s3.listBuckets()
console.log('Buckets:', buckets)
}
const logAllRecords = async (tableName) => {
const scan = aws.dynamoDB.documentClient.scan
const records = await scan({ TableName: tableName })
console.log(tableName, 'Records:', records)
}
This library uses a combination of prototype iteration, just-in-time instantiation, and function wrapping to create a thin wrapper around the existing AWS SDK. Following is a before and after code example to help illustrate some of the benefits of this library.
// The old way
const AWS = require('aws-sdk')
const documentClient = new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient()
const fixedError = error =>
Promise.reject(new Error(`put: ${error.message}`))
const saveRecords = async (tableName, records) =>
await Promise.all(
records
.map(record => ({ TableName: tableName, Item: record }))
.map(params => documentClient.put(params).promise().catch(fixedError))
)
// The new way
const aws = require('@sullux/aws-sdk')()
const saveRecords = async (tableName, records) =>
await Promise.all(
records
.map(record => ({ TableName: tableName, Item: record }))
.map(aws.dynamoDB.documentClient.put)
)
The next example shows how configuration is passed down through child properties in the wrapper. In both of the following snippets, the instances are initialized to the
us-west-2 region. Note how much cleaner the wrapper implementation is.
// The old way
const AWS = require('aws-sdk')
const dynamoDB = new AWS.DynamoDB({ region: 'us-west-2' })
const s3 = new AWS.S3({ region: 'us-west-2' })
// The new way
const aws = require('@sullux/aws-sdk')({ region: 'us-west-2' })
const { dynamoDB, s3 } = aws