This library is a wrapper for the woefully inadequate aws-sdk library from Amazon. You can read about it in my Medium article. This wrapper does the following:

Adds a major performance enhancement as detailed in this post on Medium

Turns all classes into enumerable properties of the top-level instance,

Eliminates the need for instantiation of classes,

Turns all functions into enumerable properties that are properly bound,

Automatically returns promises from all functions without the need to call the .promise() function

function Improves error feedback by including a meaningful stack trace and the name of the sdk function that was called, and

Wraps the official AWS SDK so that new SDK features will be immediately available without waiting for updates to this wrapper library.

Installation

To install:

npm i --save @sullux/aws-sdk yarn add @sullux/aws-sdk

NOTE: this library assumes you have the full AWS SDK already installed. If not, you will need to install it separately with npm i --save aws-sdk or yarn add aws-sdk . If you are planning to deploy to Lambda, you can make the official SDK a dev dependency instead of a primary dependency with npm i --save-dev aws-sdk or yarn add --dev aws-sdk . Either way, your app must be able to require('aws-sdk') in order for require('@sullux/aws-sdk') to work.

Usage

Here are some quick usage examples.

const aws = require ( '@sullux/aws-sdk' )() const logBuckets = async () => { const buckets = await aws.s3.listBuckets() console .log( 'Buckets:' , buckets) } const logAllRecords = async (tableName) => { const scan = aws.dynamoDB.documentClient.scan const records = await scan({ TableName : tableName }) console .log(tableName, 'Records:' , records) }

How It Works

This library uses a combination of prototype iteration, just-in-time instantiation, and function wrapping to create a thin wrapper around the existing AWS SDK. Following is a before and after code example to help illustrate some of the benefits of this library.

const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) const documentClient = new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient() const fixedError = error => Promise .reject( new Error ( `put: ${error.message} ` )) const saveRecords = async (tableName, records) => await Promise .all( records .map( record => ({ TableName : tableName, Item : record })) .map( params => documentClient.put(params).promise().catch(fixedError)) ) const aws = require ( '@sullux/aws-sdk' )() const saveRecords = async (tableName, records) => await Promise .all( records .map( record => ({ TableName : tableName, Item : record })) .map(aws.dynamoDB.documentClient.put) )

The next example shows how configuration is passed down through child properties in the wrapper. In both of the following snippets, the instances are initialized to the us-west-2 region. Note how much cleaner the wrapper implementation is.