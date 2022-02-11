NativeBase is a mobile-first, component library for React & React Native. Version 3.0 ships with complete ARIA integration, support for utility props and nearly 40 components that are consistent across Android, iOS and Web. Fast-track your dev process with NativeBase 3.0.
Recommended by Awesome React Native
NativeBase was added to the list of Frameworks of Awesome React Native and it is used by numerous React lovers across the world.
Building with React Native from scratch is a tedious process with multiple steps such as adding styling, interactions, state management, responsiveness, accessibility, etc. We wanted to build and ship accessible, high-quality apps quickly.
Our inspirations include Material UI, Chakra UI, Ant Design, Braid Design System, Bootstrap, TailwindCSS & Flutter.
Integrated with React ARIA and React Native ARIA, which provides React hooks. This enables you to build accessible design systems in no time.
Powered by Styled System so you can rapidly build custom UI components with constraint-based utility style props.
NativeBase offers around 40 components so you can build seamlessly. It includes button, checkbox, flex, stack and more.
Themeability is one of the core elements of NativeBase. You can customise your app theme and component styles to your heart's content.
NativeBase 3.0 is powered by React Native Web so you can build consistent UIs across Web, Android and iOS.
Instead of manually adding responsiveness, NativeBase 3.0 allows you to provide object and array values to add responsive styles.
Building apps with a dark mode setting just got a whole lot easier. NativeBase is now optimised for light and dark modes.
React Native, Expo
NativeBase is supported in Expo or React Native CLI initiated apps. Web support is made possible by react-native-web.
Refer the guides to setup NativeBase in your React app.
NativeBase 3.0 is a rich component library with nearly 40 components.
Check out the Todo-List example
Kitchen Sink is a comprehensive demo app showcasing all the NativeBase components in action. It includes buttons, forms, icons, etc.
JavaScript, React Native, Styled System
|NativeBase
|React Native
|v0.1.1
|v0.22 to v0.23
|v0.2.0 to v0.3.1
|v0.24 to v0.25
|v0.4.6 to v0.4.9
|v0.26.0 - v0.27.1
|v0.5.0 to v0.5.15
|v0.26.0 - v0.37.0
|v0.5.16 to v0.5.20
|v0.38.0 - v0.39.0
|v2.0.0-alpha1 to v2.1.3
|v0.38.0 to v0.43.0
|v2.1.4 to v2.1.5
|v0.44.0 to v0.45.0
|v2.2.0
|v0.44.0 to v0.45.0
|v2.2.1
|v0.46.0 and above
|v2.3.0 to 2.6.1
|v0.46.0 and above (does not support React 16.0.0-alpha.13)
|v2.7.0
|v0.56.0 and above
|v3.0.0-next.36 to v3.0.0-next-41
|v0.63.0 and above
|v3.0.0 to latest
|v0.63.0 and above
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
Check out the changelog in the official documentation
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2021 GeekyAnts. See LICENSE for more information.