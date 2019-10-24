A simple and lightweight circular indicator plugin. Also works on Internet Explorer. It supports duration, color range, interpolation, formatting, percentage value and much more. Does work well with jQuery and AngularJS.
Through npm:
npm install @sudhanshu/radial-indicator
When updating the documentation, checkout the repository and run
npm install and then
npm start to run examples locally.
animate(value, anmDuration) has now an optional second parameter to define a duration from current value to the target value. While the
duration property on the indicator is the duration from your
minValue to
maxValue. If you did not set those values default is 0-100.
setInterval with
requestAnimationFrame
minValue is negative #11
setInterval() was replaced with
requestAnimationFrame() there are most likely, but depending on your setup, more iterations than before. Causing a smoother animation. Before this release if no precision property was set, default was depending on the step after each iteration. This is no longer the case since we have smaller steps with more decimal places. If you do not specify precision on the indicator, default number of decimals is 0. If you want decimal places, you have to set the
precision property.
format pattern is set, decimal places in the format will take precedence over
precision property
frameTime and
frameNum properties on the indicator are now deprecated. Those fields are only used when no
duration property is set and will be removed in a future release.
precision option to support float value.
onAnimationComplete callback.