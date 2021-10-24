Sucrase is an alternative to Babel that allows super-fast development builds. Instead of compiling a large range of JS features to be able to work in Internet Explorer, Sucrase assumes that you're developing with a recent browser or recent Node.js version, so it focuses on compiling non-standard language extensions: JSX, TypeScript, and Flow. Because of this smaller scope, Sucrase can get away with an architecture that is much more performant but less extensible and maintainable. Sucrase's parser is forked from Babel's parser (so Sucrase is indebted to Babel and wouldn't be possible without it) and trims it down to a focused subset of what Babel solves. If it fits your use case, hopefully Sucrase can speed up your development experience!
Sucrase has been extensively tested. It can successfully build the Benchling frontend code, Babel, React, TSLint, Apollo client, and decaffeinate with all tests passing, about 1 million lines of code total.
Sucrase is about 20x faster than Babel. Here's one measurement of how Sucrase compares with other tools when compiling the Jest codebase 3 times, about 360k lines of code total:
Time Speed
Sucrase 1.64 seconds 220221 lines per second
swc 2.13 seconds 169502 lines per second
esbuild 3.02 seconds 119738 lines per second
TypeScript 24.18 seconds 14937 lines per second
Babel 27.22 seconds 13270 lines per second
Details: Measured on January 2021. Tools run in single-threaded mode without warm-up. See the benchmark code for methodology and caveats.
The main configuration option in Sucrase is an array of transform names. These transforms are available:
React.createElement, e.g.
<div a={b} />
becomes
React.createElement('div', {a: b}). Behaves like Babel 7's
React preset,
including adding
createReactClass display names and JSX context information.
isolatedModules
TypeScript flag so that the typechecker will disallow the few features like
const enums that need cross-file compilation.
import/
export) to CommonJS
(
require/
module.exports) using the same approach as Babel and TypeScript
with
--esModuleInterop. Also includes dynamic
import.
react-hot-loader/babel
transform in the react-hot-loader
project. This enables advanced hot reloading use cases such as editing of
bound methods.
jest.mock, but the same rules still apply.
These newer JS features are transformed by default:
a?.b
a ?? b
class C { x = 1; }.
This includes static fields but not the
#x private field syntax.
const n = 1_234;
try { doThing(); } catch { }.
If your target runtime supports these features, you can specify
disableESTransforms: true so that Sucrase preserves the syntax rather than
trying to transform it. Note that transpiled and standard class fields behave
slightly differently; see the
TypeScript 3.7 release notes
for details. If you use TypeScript, you can enable the TypeScript option
useDefineForClassFields to enable error checking related to these differences.
All JS syntax not mentioned above will "pass through" and needs to be supported by your JS runtime. For example:
throw expressions, generator arrow functions,
and
do expressions are all unsupported in browsers and Node (as of this
writing), and Sucrase doesn't make an attempt to transpile them.
Like Babel, Sucrase compiles JSX to React functions by default, but can be configured for any JSX use case.
React.createElement.
React.Fragment.
Two legacy modes can be used with the
import transform:
--esModuleInterop
flag is enabled. For example, if a CJS module exports a function, legacy
TypeScript interop requires you to write
import * as add from './add';,
while Babel, Webpack, Node.js, and TypeScript with
--esModuleInterop require
you to write
import add from './add';. As mentioned in the
docs,
the TypeScript team recommends you always use
--esModuleInterop.
require('./MyModule') instead of
require('./MyModule').default. Analogous to
babel-plugin-add-module-exports.
Installation:
yarn add --dev sucrase # Or npm install --save-dev sucrase
Often, you'll want to use one of the build tool integrations: Webpack, Gulp, Jest, Rollup, Broccoli.
Compile on-the-fly via a require hook with some reasonable defaults:
// Register just one extension.
require("sucrase/register/ts");
// Or register all at once.
require("sucrase/register");
Compile on-the-fly via a drop-in replacement for node:
sucrase-node index.ts
Run on a directory:
sucrase ./srcDir -d ./outDir --transforms typescript,imports
Call from JS directly:
import {transform} from "sucrase";
const compiledCode = transform(code, {transforms: ["typescript", "imports"]}).code;
Sucrase is intended to be useful for the most common cases, but it does not aim to have nearly the scope and versatility of Babel. Some specific examples:
const enums are treated as regular
enums rather than inlining across files.
See the Project Vision document for more details on the philosophy behind Sucrase.
As JavaScript implementations mature, it becomes more and more reasonable to disable Babel transforms, especially in development when you know that you're targeting a modern runtime. You might hope that you could simplify and speed up the build step by eventually disabling Babel entirely, but this isn't possible if you're using a non-standard language extension like JSX, TypeScript, or Flow. Unfortunately, disabling most transforms in Babel doesn't speed it up as much as you might expect. To understand, let's take a look at how Babel works:
Only step 4 gets faster when disabling plugins, so there's always a fixed cost to running Babel regardless of how many transforms are enabled.
Sucrase bypasses most of these steps, and works like this:
<Foo with
React.createElement(Foo.
Because Sucrase works on a lower level and uses a custom parser for its use case, it is much faster than Babel.
Contributions are welcome, whether they be bug reports, PRs, docs, tests, or anything else! Please take a look through the Contributing Guide to learn how to get started.
Sucrase is MIT-licensed. A large part of Sucrase is based on a fork of the Babel parser, which is also MIT-licensed.
Sucrase is an enzyme that processes sugar. Get it?