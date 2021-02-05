ESQuery is a library for querying the AST output by Esprima for patterns of syntax using a CSS style selector system. Check out the demo:
The following selectors are supported:
ForStatement
*
[attr]
[attr="foo"] or
[attr=123]
[attr=/foo.*/] or (with flags)
[attr=/foo.*/is]
[attr!="foo"],
[attr>2],
[attr<3],
[attr>=2], or
[attr<=3]
[attr.level2="foo"]
FunctionDeclaration > Identifier.id
:first-child or
:last-child
:nth-child(2)
:nth-last-child(1)
ancestor descendant
parent > child
node ~ sibling
node + adjacent
:not(ForStatement)
:has(ForStatement)
:matches([attr] > :first-child, :last-child)
!IfStatement > [name="foo"]
:statement,
:expression,
:declaration,
:function, or
:pattern