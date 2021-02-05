openbase logo
@suchipi/esquery

by estools
1.0.1 (see all)

ECMAScript AST query library.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

191

GitHub Stars

578

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ESQuery is a library for querying the AST output by Esprima for patterns of syntax using a CSS style selector system. Check out the demo:

demo

The following selectors are supported:

  • AST node type: ForStatement
  • wildcard: *
  • attribute existence: [attr]
  • attribute value: [attr="foo"] or [attr=123]
  • attribute regex: [attr=/foo.*/] or (with flags) [attr=/foo.*/is]
  • attribute conditions: [attr!="foo"], [attr>2], [attr<3], [attr>=2], or [attr<=3]
  • nested attribute: [attr.level2="foo"]
  • field: FunctionDeclaration > Identifier.id
  • First or last child: :first-child or :last-child
  • nth-child (no ax+b support): :nth-child(2)
  • nth-last-child (no ax+b support): :nth-last-child(1)
  • descendant: ancestor descendant
  • child: parent > child
  • following sibling: node ~ sibling
  • adjacent sibling: node + adjacent
  • negation: :not(ForStatement)
  • has: :has(ForStatement)
  • matches-any: :matches([attr] > :first-child, :last-child)
  • subject indicator: !IfStatement > [name="foo"]
  • class of AST node: :statement, :expression, :declaration, :function, or :pattern

