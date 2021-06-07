





Helper funtions for offline transaction generation.







DEPRECATION NOTICE

On 9 June 2021 this repo will stop being supported.

Please use txwrapper-polkadot instead of this package for long term support and more features. This package will be phased out in the future in favor of the packages in txwrapper-core .

If you are a chain builder looking to build a chain specific txwrapper please take a look at txwrapper-core and the guide for chain builders.

Get Started

yarn add @substrate/txwrapper

In a JS/TS file:

import { createSignedTx, createSigningPayload, methods, } from '@substrate/txwrapper' ; const unsigned = methods.balance.transfer( { dest: 'FoQJpPyadYccjavVdTWxpxU7rUEaYhfLCPwXgkfD6Zat9QP' , value: 100 , }, { } ); const signingPayload = createSigningPayload(unsigned, { registry }); const signature = myOfflineSigning(signingPayload); const tx = createSignedTx(unsigned, signature, { metadataRpc, registry });

Have a look at the examples to see how you can perform the whole lifecycle of a transaction, from generation to signing to broadcast.

Go to documentation to see all available functions.

Contribute

We welcome contributions. Before submitting your PR, make sure to run the following commands:

yarn docs : Will generate docs based on code comments.

: Will generate docs based on code comments. yarn test : Make sure all tests pass.

: Make sure all tests pass. yarn lint : Make sure your code follows our linting rules. You can also run yarn lint --fix to automatically fix some of those errors.

Note for Maintainers

All the commits in this repo follow the Conventional Commits spec. When merging a PR, make sure 1/ to use squash merge and 2/ that the title of the PR follows the Conventional Commits spec.

The history of commits will be used to generate the CHANGELOG . To do so, run yarn deploy on the master branch. This command will look at all the commits since the latest tag, bump the package version according to semver rules, and generate a new CHANGELOG .

If you don't want to follow semver or need to do a dry run, consult the standard-version CLI usage docs. Flags for standard-version can be passed to yarn deploy .

yarn deploy , which only does local operations and doesn't push anything, will output more or less the following lines:

$ yarn deploy yarn run v1.21.1 $ yarn build && standard-version -r minor $ rimraf lib/ && tsc ✔ bumping version in package.json from 0.3.2 to 0.4.0 ✔ outputting changes to CHANGELOG.md ✔ committing package.json and CHANGELOG.md ✔ tagging release v0.4.0 ℹ Run `git push --follow-tags origin master && npm publish` to publish

To publish the new package, run: git push --follow-tags origin master && npm publish. You must have access to the @substrate organization on npm to publish.

Roadmap

API revamp to clarify handling of registry and metadataRpc .

Parachain support