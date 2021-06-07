On 9 June 2021 this repo will stop being supported.
Please use
txwrapper-polkadot instead of this package for long term support and more features. This package will be phased out in the future in favor of the packages in
txwrapper-core.
If you are a chain builder looking to build a chain specific
txwrapper please take a look at
txwrapper-core and the guide for chain builders.
yarn add @substrate/txwrapper
In a JS/TS file:
import {
createSignedTx,
createSigningPayload,
methods,
} from '@substrate/txwrapper';
const unsigned = methods.balance.transfer(
{
dest: 'FoQJpPyadYccjavVdTWxpxU7rUEaYhfLCPwXgkfD6Zat9QP',
value: 100,
},
{
// Additional information needed to construct the transaction offline.
}
);
const signingPayload = createSigningPayload(unsigned, { registry });
// On your offline device, sign the payload.
const signature = myOfflineSigning(signingPayload);
// `tx` is ready to be broadcasted.
const tx = createSignedTx(unsigned, signature, { metadataRpc, registry });
Have a look at the examples to see how you can perform the whole lifecycle of a transaction, from generation to signing to broadcast.
Go to documentation to see all available functions.
We welcome contributions. Before submitting your PR, make sure to run the following commands:
yarn docs: Will generate docs based on code comments.
yarn test: Make sure all tests pass.
yarn lint: Make sure your code follows our linting rules. You can also run
yarn lint --fix to automatically fix some of those errors.
All the commits in this repo follow the Conventional Commits spec. When merging a PR, make sure 1/ to use squash merge and 2/ that the title of the PR follows the Conventional Commits spec.
The history of commits will be used to generate the
CHANGELOG. To do so, run
yarn deploy on the master
branch. This command will look at all the commits since the latest tag, bump the package version according
to semver rules, and generate a new
CHANGELOG.
If you don't want to follow semver or need to do a dry run, consult the
standard-version CLI usage
docs. Flags for
standard-version can be passed to
yarn deploy.
yarn deploy, which only does local operations and doesn't push anything, will output more or
less the following lines:
$ yarn deploy
yarn run v1.21.1
$ yarn build && standard-version -r minor
$ rimraf lib/ && tsc
✔ bumping version in package.json from 0.3.2 to 0.4.0
✔ outputting changes to CHANGELOG.md
✔ committing package.json and CHANGELOG.md
✔ tagging release v0.4.0
ℹ Run `git push --follow-tags origin master && npm publish` to publish
To publish the new package, run:
git push --follow-tags origin master && npm publish.
You must have access to the @substrate organization on npm to publish.
