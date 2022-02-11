openbase logo
@substrate/playground-client

by paritytech
1.7.0 (see all)

Start hacking your substrate runtime in a web based VSCode like IDE

712

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Substrate playground

A hosted website that enables the user to navigate Substrate runtimes, modify them and run remotely accessible chain. In a couple seconds!

Playground demo

More comprehensive documentation is accessible here.

Playground allows end-user to spin up a substrate based development environment in seconds. A full machine with terminal is then available from a web browser, ready to launch a chain and remotely access it. Playground templates can be created and maintained by 3rd parties. Playground instances can be integrated and manipulated via a JavaScript API.

Trying it out

Access playground at docs.substrate.io/playground/.

Support

Documentation can be found at paritytech.github.io/substrate-playground/ (and its source here)

Integrate

Playground can be integrated in external pages. This opens the door for more advanced usage e.g. interactive tutorials.

Contribute a template

Extra template (custom docker images) can be created and made available on playground.

Roadmap

Track progress here

Deployment

Playground is a set of containerized apps deployed on a kubernetes cluster. Fear not, it's quite simple to deploy it!

License

https://help.github.com/en/github/creating-cloning-and-archiving-repositories/licensing-a-repository

