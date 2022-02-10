v1.0.0 was released on 2020-10-23. This major release introduced several renamed endpoints as breaking changes. It is important that users complete the transition to the new endpoints ASAP so they are ready for any subsequent emergency updates. Please visit the MIGRATION_GUIDE to learn more.
This service requires Node versions 14 or higher.
Compatibility: | Node Version | Stablility | |---------------|:-----------:| | v14.x.x | Stable | | v16.x.x | Stable | | v17.x.x | Not Stable | | v18.x.x | Pending |
NOTE: Node LTS (
long term support) versions start with an even number, and odd number versions are subject to a 6 month testing period with active support before they are unsupported. It is recommended to use sidecar with a stable actively maintained version of node.js.
Install the service globally:
npm install -g @substrate/api-sidecar
# OR
yarn global add @substrate/api-sidecar
Run the service from any directory on your machine:
substrate-api-sidecar
To check your version you may append the
--version flag to
substrate-api-sidecar.
Install the service locally:
npm install @substrate/api-sidecar
# OR
yarn add @substrate/api-sidecar
Run the service from within the local directory:
node_modules/.bin/substrate-api-sidecar
Jump to the configuration section for more details on connecting to a node.
Click here for full endpoint docs.
Simply run
yarn.
If you are looking to hack on the
calc Rust crate make sure your machine has an up-to-date version of
rustup
installed to manage Rust dependencies.
Install
wasm-pack if your machine does not already have it:
cargo install wasm-pack
Use yarn to do the remaining setup:
yarn
# For live reload in development
yarn dev
# To build and run
yarn build
yarn start
Jump to the configuration section for more details on connecting to a node.
To use a specific env profile (here for instance a profile called 'env.sample'):
NODE_ENV=sample yarn start
For more information on our configuration manager visit its readme here. See
Specs.ts to view the env configuration spec.
SAS_EXPRESS_BIND_HOST: address on which the server will be listening, defaults to
127.0.0.1.
SAS_EXPRESS_PORT: port on which the server will be listening, defaults to
8080.
SAS_EXPRESS_LOG_MODE: enable console logging of "all" HTTP requests, only "errors", or nothing by
setting it to anything else. LOG_MODE defaults to only "errors".
SAS_SUBSTRATE_WS_URL: WebSocket URL to which the RPC proxy will attempt to connect to, defaults to
ws://127.0.0.1:9944.
Some chains require custom type definitions in order for Sidecar to know how to decode the data retrieved from the node. Sidecar pulls types for chains from @polkadot/apps-config, but in some cases the types for the chain you are trying to connect to may be out of date or may simply not exist in @polkadot/apps-config.
Sidecar affords environment variables which allow the user to specify an absolute path to a JSON file
that contains type definitions in the corresponding formats. Consult polkadot-js/api for more info on
the type formats (see
RegisteredTypes).
N.B Types set from environment variables will override the corresponding types pulled from @polkadot/apps-config.
SAS_SUBSTRATE_TYPES_BUNDLE: a bundle of types with versioning info, type aliases, derives, and
rpc definitions. Format:
OverrideBundleType (see
typesBundle).
SAS_SUBSTRATE_TYPES_CHAIN: type definitions keyed by
chainName. Format:
Record<string, RegistryTypes> (see
typesChain).
SAS_SUBSTRATE_TYPES_SPEC: type definitions keyed by
specName. Format:
Record<string, RegistryTypes> (see
typesSpec).
SAS_SUBSTRATE_TYPES: type definitions and overrides, not keyed. Format:
RegistryTypes (see
types).
You can read more about defining types for polkadot-js here.
Polkadot-js can recognize the standard node template and inject the correct types, but if you have
modified the name of your chain in the node template you will need to add the types manually in a
JSON
types file like so:
// my-chains-types.json
{
"Address": "AccountId",
"LookupSource": "AccountId"
}
and then set the enviroment variable to point to your definitions:
export SAS_SUBSTRATE_TYPES=/path/to/my-chains-types.json
SAS_LOG_LEVEL: the lowest priority log level to surface, defaults to
info. Tip: set to
http
to see all HTTP requests.
SAS_LOG_JSON: wether or not to have logs formatted as JSON, defaults to
false.
Useful when using
stdout to programmatically process Sidecar log data.
SAS_LOG_FILTER_RPC: wether or not to filter polkadot-js API-WS RPC logging, defaults to
false.
SAS_LOG_STRIP_ANSI: wether or not to strip ANSI characters from logs, defaults
to
false. Useful when logging RPC calls with JSON written to transports.
Log levels in order of decreasing importance are:
error,
warn,
info,
http,
verbose,
debug,
silly.
|http status code range
|log level
code < 400
http
|400 <=
code < 500
warn
|500 <
code
error
If looking to track raw RPC requests/responses, one can use
yarn start:log-rpc to turn on polkadot-js's
logging. It is recommended to also set
SAS_LOG_STRIP_ANSI=true to increase the readability of the logging stream.
N.B. If running
yarn start:log-rpc, the NODE_ENV will be set to
test. In order still run your
.env
file you can
symlink it with
.env.test. For example you could run
ln -s .env.myEnv .env.test && yarn start:log-rpc to use
.env.myEnv to set ENV variables. (see linux
commands
ln and
unlink for more info.)
It is possible to get more information about the fee and payout calculation process logged to the console. Because this fee calculation happens in the statically compiled web assembly part a re-compile with the proper environment variable set is necessary:
CALC_DEBUG=1 sh calc/build.sh
Click here for full endpoint docs.
Click here for chain integration guide.)
With each release, the maintainers publish a docker image to dockerhub at parity/substrate-api-sidecar
docker pull docker.io/parity/substrate-api-sidecar:latest
The specific image tag matches the release version.
yarn build:docker
# For default use run:
docker run --rm -it --read-only -p 8080:8080 substrate-api-sidecar
# Or if you want to use environment variables set in `.env.docker`, run:
docker run --rm -it --read-only --env-file .env.docker -p 8080:8080 substrate-api-sidecar
NOTE: While you could omit the
--read-only flag, it is strongly recommended for containers used in production.
then you can test with:
curl -s http://0.0.0.0:8080/blocks/head | jq
N.B. The docker flow presented here is just a sample to help get started. Modifications may be necessary for secure usage.
Need help or want to contribute ideas or code? Head over to our CONTRIBUTING doc for more information.
All the commits in this repo follow the Conventional Commits spec. When merging a PR, make sure 1) to use squash merge and 2) that the title of the PR follows the Conventional Commits spec.
Make sure that you've run
yarn in this folder, and run
cargo install wasm-pack so that that binary is available on your
$PATH.
Checkout a branch with the format
name-v5-0-1. When deciding what version will be released it is important to look over 1) PRs since the last release and 2) release notes for any updated polkadot-js dependencies as they may affect type definitions.
Ensure we have the latest polkadot-js dependencies. Note: Every monday the polkadot-js ecosystem will usually come out with a new release. It's important that we keep up, and read the release notes for any breaking changes, or high priority updates. You can use the following command
yarn upgrade-interactive to find and update all available releases. Feel free to update other packages that are available for upgrade if reasonable. To upgrade just
@polkadot scoped deps use
yarn up "@polkadot/*"
Next make sure the resolutions are up to date inside of the
package.json for all
@polkadot/* packages, please refer to the releases of each polkadot package we update as a dependency, and reach out to the maintainers for any questions.
After updating the dependencies and resolutions (if applicable), the next step is making sure the release will work against all relevant runtimes for Polkadot, Kusama, and Westend. This can be handled by running
yarn test:init-e2e-tests. If you would like to test on an individual chain, you may run the same command followed by its chain, ex:
yarn test:init-e2e-tests:polkadot. Before moving forward ensure all tests pass, and if it warns of any missing types feel free to make an issue here.
Note: that the e2e tests will connect to running nodes in order to test sidecar against real data, and they may fail owing to those connections taking too long to establish. If you run into any failures, try running tests just for the chain that failed with something like
yarn test:init-e2e-tests:polkadot.
Update the version in the package.json (this is very important for releasing on NPM).
Update the substrate-api-sidecar version in the docs by going into
docs/src/openapi-v1.yaml, and changing the
version field under
info to the releases respected version. Then run
yarn build:docs.
Update
CHANGELOG.md by looking at merged PRs since the last release. Follow the format of previous releases. Only record dep updates if they reflect type definition updates as those affect the users API.
Make sure to note if it is a high upgrade priority (e.g. it has type definitions for an upcoming runtime upgrade to a Parity maintained network).
Commit with ex:
chore(release): 5.0.1, then
git push your release branch up, make a PR, get review approval, then merge.
NOTE: Before pushing up as a sanity check run the following 4 commands and ensure they all run with zero errors. There is one exception with
yarn test where you will see errors logged, that is expected as long as all the test suites pass.
yarn dedupe
yarn build
yarn lint
yarn test
If one of the commits for this release includes the
calc directory and package, make sure to follow the instructions below for releasing it on npm (if a new version hasn't yet been released seperately).
Double check that
master is properly merged, pull down
master branch.
Create a new release on github, select
Choose a tag and create a new tag name matching the version like
v5.0.1. The tag will be automatically published along with the release notes.
Generally you can copy the changelog information and set the release notes to that. You can also observe past releases as a reference.
NOTE: You must be a member of the
@substrate NPM org and must belong to the
Developers team within the org. (Please make sure you have 2FA enabled.)
Now that master has the commit for the release, pull down
master branch.
Run the following commands. (Please ensure you have 2FA enabled)
npm login # Only necessary if not already logged in
yarn deploy # Builds JS target and then runs npm publish
Head into the
calc directory in sidecar, and increment the version inside of the
Cargo.toml, as well as the
pkg/package.json.
Confirm that the package compiles correctly,
cargo build --release.
Continue with the normal sidecar release process.
cd into
calc/pkg and
npm login, then
npm publish.