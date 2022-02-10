Welcome to SubQuery!

SubQuery enables better dApps by making decentralised data more accessible

SubQuery allows every Substrate/Polkadot team to process and query their data. The project is inspired by the growth of data protocols serving the application layer and its aim is to help Polkadot/Substrate projects build better dApps by allowing anyone to reliably find and consume data faster. Today, anyone can query and extract Polkadot network data in only minutes and at no cost.

SubQuery aims to support all Substrate-compatible networks.

Installation

Yarn yarn global add @subql/cli @subql/node @subql/query NPM npm install -g @subql/cli @subql/node @subql/query

Create a SubQuery project

You can follow our Quick Start Guide to learn how to create, initialize, build, and publish a new SubQuery Project using the @subql/cli tool.

You'll need Typescript and Node.

Publish your SubQuery Project to our Managed Service

Don't want to worry about running your own SubQuery nodes? SubQuery provides a managed hosted service to the community for free. Follow our publishing guide to see how you can upload your project to SubQuery Projects.

Run your own Indexer and Query Service

Follow our guide to run your own SubQuery local node that you can use to debug, test, and run you own GraphQL server

You're going to need to a Postgres database, a node to extract chain data, and a moderately powerful computer to run the indexer in the background.

You'll also use our custom-built GraphQL query service @subql/query to interact with your SubQuery project.

More Documentation

For more documentation, visit doc.subquery.network

Copyright

SubQuery is a project built with love from the team at OnFinality Copyright © 2021 OnFinality Limited authors & contributors