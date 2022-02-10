Plugin to add Sass support to styled-jsx.







📜 About

Use Sass with styled-jsx 💥

This repository was originally forked from giuseppeg/styled-jsx-plugin-sass & it is not intended to take any credit but to improve the code from now on.

💾 Install

Install the package and sass version you need (it is a peer dependency).

npm install --save-dev sass @styled-jsx/plugin-sass

⚙️ Usage

Add @styled-jsx/plugin-sass to the styled-jsx 's plugins in your babel configuration (e.g. .babelrc.json ):

{ "presets" : [ [ "next/babel" , { "styled-jsx" : { "plugins" : [ "@styled-jsx/plugin-sass" ] } } ] ] }

Sass options

Sass can be configured using sassOptions . This is useful for setting options such as data or includePaths , see all the available options in Sass README.

{ "presets" : [ [ "next/babel" , { "styled-jsx" : { "plugins" : [ [ "@styled-jsx/plugin-sass" , { "sassOptions" : { "includePaths" : [ "./styles" ], "data" : "$test-color: #ff0000" } } ] ] } } ] ] }

💡 Contributing

Anyone can help to improve the project, submit a Feature Request, a bug report or even correct a simple spelling mistake.

The steps to contribute can be found in the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

📄 License

MIT